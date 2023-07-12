Brittany Mahomes links up with Travis Kelce's ex at Netflix's 'Quarterback' premiere 

Brittany Mahomes was turning heads at the highly-anticipated Netflix show, Quarterback's premiere.

A docuseries capturing NFL's on-field and off-field content, Quarterback, as the name suggests, focuses on the league's popular QBs. With the documentary releasing on Netflix, the premiere was a highly star-studded affair.

While Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were certainly the focus, the former also spent some time with Kayla Nicole. Still close with Brittany Mahomes, Nicole is also Travis Kelce's recent ex.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nicole, dressed in black, posed with Brittany for the event.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes and Kayla Nicole's Instagram accounts

Fans, of course, were excited to see the two of them back together. They were also friends while Kelce and Nicole were together. The two couples used to often hang out together during and after Chiefs' games.

Image Credit: Comments from Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Apparently, a few followers were happy just to see Kayla and Brittany together again.

Some even mentioned Travis Kelce, unable to believe that the two ladies were at the same event:

"I love you and Kayla together. Glad you still keeping in touch"

Having gone through a public and messy breakup, Nicole and Kelce were on and off during their time together.

Kelce, also at the event, posed with Mahomes on the red carpet.

Before meeting Brittany Mahomes, Kayla Nicole shut down trolls addressing Travis Kelce's breakup

Despite having broken up some time ago, fans have continued to speak about Nicole and Kelce. This includes trolls that continue to direct their comments at Nicole about her breakup.

Image Credit: Kayla Nicole's official Instagram account

"I really want y'all to stop coming on my page talking bout some old shit. (Eye donut care). - Management," Nicole wrote.

A few fans, however, weren't happy with Nicole's response. As per a few users, Nicole should be the one to move on.

One user wrote:

"Just don't address it lmao. the more she addresses it, the more talk. 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ I think she cares lmao, If someone (IMO) didn't care about something they wouldn't feel the need to post a story to a million followers, to then open themselves up for more questions".

During the breakup, reports claimed that Nicole was the one to break it off due to his '50/50' rule in place. It was suggested that the Chiefs star used to break down everything from dinners to trips.

Of course, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' relationship with either Nicole or Kelce remains unaffected by the breakup.

Poll : 0 votes