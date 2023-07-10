Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is apparently still receiving comments and hate after their breakup in 2021. The model took to Instagram recently to address the comments that she has been receiving. She said that she would like for the comments about things that happened in the past to stop.

She continued by saying that she doesn't care about the past. The photo of the post on her Instagram story appeared to show her living room, along with the caption. Her post spread like wildfire on Reddit, where the conversation escalated to several dimensions.

Those on Reddit said that they couldn't believe that Kayla Nicole was receiving comments on social media about Travis Kelce. With many saying that the relationship ended so long ago that she shouldn't be receiving hateful comments any more.

Others said that it was unnecessary considering that she never posted anything about him in the first place. Hence, it was quite unfair that the model was being targeted online.

Of course, there were some other comments that weren't as positive, as that comes with the territory on social media.

"The Match" featuring Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, saw ratings drop

Just two weeks ago, the reigning Super Bowl champions took to the golf course to square off against the NBA phenoms. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes faced Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the latest edition of "The Match".

The tournament, which raises money for various charities, took place at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. TNT reported that the ratings weren't encouraging, contrary to what the broadcast network had expected.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk When it comes to ratings, the trend has not been The Match's friend; this year's edition fell by nearly 50 percent versus last year's Rodgers/Brady vs. Mahomes/Allen event. nbcsports.com/nfl/profootbal… When it comes to ratings, the trend has not been The Match's friend; this year's edition fell by nearly 50 percent versus last year's Rodgers/Brady vs. Mahomes/Allen event. nbcsports.com/nfl/profootbal…

The recent broadcast of "The Match" brought in just about 782,000 viewers on average. That is a big decrease from last year's event, which saw over 1.452 million viewers on average. That featured Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes facing off against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Each year's rendition of the gold match seems to have a decreasing number of viewers. The first doubles match between Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods facing off against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson brought in over five million viewers.

That event aired in May 2020, and those numbers could have been due to the lack of other sporting events occurring around the world. It will be interesting to see whether TNT decides to continue airing "The Match" next year.

