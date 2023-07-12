Shannon Sharpe drops two-word verdict on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' performance in Netflix's 'Quarterback'

Most of the NFL world has seen the first episode of the Netflix documentary "Quarterback," and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe was left impressed.

The series looks behind the curtains of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota during the 202 season.

With Mahomes taking center stage for episode one, seeing as the Chiefs ended up winning the Super Bowl last season by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, many were excited to see the episode.

Well, it turns out it didn't disappoint, and Sharpe was left impressed with how Mahomes went about his business. Sharpe wrote on his Instagram page:

“Attended the premiere of Quarterback last nite. I left having a better understanding of what makes Patrick Mahomes tick. After watching 1st episode. Mahomeboy will become your fav qb. He's MOFO BEAST.”

Most NFL fans only see what happens on a Sunday or Monday night as players showcase their abilities to millions on TV or at the stadium. But what "Quarterback" does is take them behind the scenes and delves into what goes into a professional football player's life.

It makes for great viewing, and after seeing Mahomes in the first episode, we can't wait for the others.

Can Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs go back-to-back?

Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade

In an ideal world for the Chiefs, winning back-to-back Super Bowls is the plan, but in professional sports, things rarely go to plan. With Patrick Mahomes fresh off winning his second Super Bowl ring, no doubt the fire still burns to get another.

Whether or not that is this year is up for debate, but the quarterback has another great chance at repeating if things go the Chiefs' way. Of course, the AFC is absolutely stacked with talent, so the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl is going to be tough.

The AFC West is also a tough division, with the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders calling it home as well. Justin Herbert and the Chargers are there or there about, the Broncos under Sean Payton will no doubt improve and noone is sure what the Raiders will be in 2023.

But everyone is gunning for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in 2023, and if they can't stop the Kanas City juggernaut, then Super Bowl No. 3 might just be around the corner.

