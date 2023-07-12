How many episodes of Quarterback are on Netflix? Full details of Patrick Mahomes starrer

Netflix's new football-centric series, "Quarterback," will have eight episodes. The highly anticipated series will feature some of the NFL's most famous names, like Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota, and more.

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait week-to-week for new episodes, meaning they can watch the entire series on the go. If you start the series at training camp, you'll be done with it before the 2023 NFL season begins.

In this piece, we will focus on the main cast, what to expect from the series, its release date, and the famous personality producing it. So, without further ado, let's get down to slinging the rock!

About Netflix's 'Quarterback' series

The Netflix special, "Quarterback," follows the journeys of three NFL QBs, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, throughout the 2022 season.

The different paths of these QBs will introduce NFL fans to the highs and lows of the most popular position in American sports. Just take a look at the cast. Patrick Mahomes is a starting QB for the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off winning the Super Bowl for his franchise.

On the other hand, there's Kirk Cousins, who was solid in the regular season but endured another disappointing playoff exit. Last but not least is Marcus Mariota, who was benched late in the season and spent time away from the team for various reasons.

The different paths taken by all three QBs should allow fans to see some extraordinary moments and some sordid ones.

According to Netflix, the series gives fans an inside look at the players’ lives on and off the field. It documents intimate moments with their families, friends, and trainers, following them from the field to their homes in a first-of-its-kind, in-depth look at the job. The series is the first of its kind aired on Netflix, as never has the QB position been portrayed in such vivid detail by some of the best active players in the league.

When will 'Quarterback' be released?

Netflix released "Quarterback" on July 12. All eight series episodes were released at once and are now available.

Furthermore, NFL icon and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is one of the docu-series executive producers. Here's what Manning said on the show:

“We’ve seen QBs mic’d up for a game. We've certainly seen training camp. But we've never followed a quarterback throughout the season to see what he does Sunday night after a big win, after a brutal loss on a last-second field goal — what they do on Mondays and Tuesdays on their off days."

