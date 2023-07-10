Marcus Mariota, Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins are starring in Netflix's new series called "Quarterback". Peyton Manning's Omaha Production partnered with NFL Films to produce the series, which will focus on the on- and off-field lives of the three quarterbacks.

Manning recently admired Mariota's decision to participate in the series despite the uncertainty surrounding his NFL future entering the season. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback's season did not end up being successful, but he remained committed and played a significant role in the series.

Here's what Manning said on the Pat McAfee Show:

"As a young quarterback, I would not have done it. But as an older quarterback, I wish that I had done something like this. When you sign up for something like this, you sign up only for the good, right?

"You sign up for what Patrick Mahomes got to do this year when the whole thing. Marcus Mariota signed up for this like he did not know the season was gonna go like it went, he gets benched a week, and he's having a baby.

"You talk about real-life stuff, the way he handled that being a great dad, being a great husband, handling that adversity. My respect for Marcus is through the roof. But when you sign up to play quarterback, you sign up for all of it, right?"

Peyton Manning mentioned that the three quarterbacks featured in the series had extremely different types of seasons. Patrick Mahomes led his team to a Super Bowl victory, while Marcus Mariota was eventually benched and had questionable moments throughout the season. The series will release July 12, and undoubtedly many fans will tune in to watch it.

These three guys in this series are at three different times in their careers and the diversity of it is pretty cool" ~ Peyton Manning



#PMSLive "When you sign up to play QB you sign up for all of it..These three guys in this series are at three different times in their careers and the diversity of it is pretty cool" ~ Peyton Manning "When you sign up to play QB you sign up for all of it..These three guys in this series are at three different times in their careers and the diversity of it is pretty cool" ~ Peyton Manning#PMSLive https://t.co/dRYr81E2fn

Marcus Mariota will be Falcons QB2 in 2023

Marcus Mariota: Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons will begin their season with Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback. The AFC South team is expected to compete for the division title in the upcoming season and could make noise in the NFC if their quarterback is able to play well.

Mariota will begin the season as the backup quarterback, but if Ridder fails to perform in the upcoming season, we might see the Falcons bringing back the former Titans quarterback.

Last season, he had a passer rating of 88.2 with 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games in 2022.

