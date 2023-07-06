Patrick Mahomes is featuring in Netflix's documentary named "Quarterback" which displays the life of NFL QBs during the season. The documentary which is set to release on 12th July, also features Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota along with Mahomes.

Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions teamed up with NFL Films to produce this documentary and fans are excited about it. Manning recently revealed how he convinced Mahomes to star in the series, and it displayed how humble the Chiefs quarterback is despite all of his accolades.

Here's what Manning said as per New York Post:

“The last thing we wanted to be was a distraction, and that was our promise." Manning said. "I could tell that Patrick wanted to do it, so his kids would know what he used to do and what his life is like, because they’re so young now."

"To tell you about the respect that he has for the organization, he said that I should talk to coach (Andy) Reid first. He said, ‘No Peyton, you tell coach Reid... It was very telling. Here you’ve got the best player in the NFL right now, that could probably say this is what I’m doing, I don’t care whether you like it or not. Instead, he wants me to ask his head coach for permission.”

"There’s a trust factor. I promised all these guys that anything they didn’t want in it wasn’t gonna be in it, These guys had to be comfortable with everything. At the same time, we felt like we wanted to tell the story of what it’s like to be a quarterback and all that goes with it.”

Peyton Manning's comments provide evidence that Patrick Mahomes holds Andy Reid in the highest regard possible. In a manner analogous to that of Travis Kelce, the quarterback for the Chiefs never puts his franchise in the public eye without first receiving permission from their coach.

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and it will be interesting to see how the documentary depicts Mahomes playing through injury to lead his team to glory.

Patrick Mahomes will bring a lot of viewership to the Quarterback series

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

With Tom Brady retraining, Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly the face of the NFL. He will bring a lot of viewership to the "Quarterback" series as many people will be eager to know how he is off the field.

The stories of Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota will be interesting to watch as well since both quarterbacks had some moments which could draw many people's interest. Manning has already announced that the series will have more seasons, which is fantastic news for all football fans worldwide.

