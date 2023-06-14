Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota have all officially been announced as featured players in the upcoming Quarterback series on Netflix. The streaming giant recently released an official trailer for the highly-anticipated series that will give an inside look at their lives as NFL quarterbacks. The show is scheduled to be released on Netflix on July 12th this year.

Quarterback premieres July 12 Mahomes. Cousins. Mariota. See the game from their side. Quarterback premieres July 12 https://t.co/TvgfumO1Xf

Patrick Mahomes has arguably been the top quarterback in the NFL in recent years, while Kirk Cousins has also been consistently productive. Many NFL fans felt that Mahomes and Cousins make sense as featured players in the upcoming series, especially considering their proven success on the football field. Meanwhile, Marcus Mariota has been much more of an outlier as he's mostly served as a backup in recent seasons.

The fans pointed out Netflix's odd choice of starring Mariota in its upcoming series. Some of them went on Twitter to criticize the selection as they would apparently have preferred a different quarterback to join Mahomes and Cousins.

Here are some of the top comments against Mariota:

Dusty Salter @HonestSalt58 @netflix Mariota a weird choice but I’ll still be watching it lol @netflix Mariota a weird choice but I’ll still be watching it lol

MGO_x (Part time Dbacks fan) @james323344 @netflix I understand the two best QBs in the NFL Kirk and Pat but WHY Mariota?!? Hes gonna be a back-up this year! @netflix I understand the two best QBs in the NFL Kirk and Pat but WHY Mariota?!? Hes gonna be a back-up this year!

Flynn ☘️ @billsstink @netflix @FieldYates Wonder if they show the part where Marcus quits on his team after getting benched @netflix @FieldYates Wonder if they show the part where Marcus quits on his team after getting benched

Micah Levin @ChiefUGA @netflix @FieldYates Mariota is gonna show us how not to throw a pass to an open WR. @netflix @FieldYates Mariota is gonna show us how not to throw a pass to an open WR.

WltrHmphry @WltrHmphry @netflix Mariota is certainly one of the quarterbacks of all time. @netflix Mariota is certainly one of the quarterbacks of all time.

KSG @KSG_SKOL @netflix I speak for everyone when I say we will be skipping Marcus Mariotas scenes @netflix I speak for everyone when I say we will be skipping Marcus Mariotas scenes

While many fans seem confused by the Marcus Mariota selection, it seems that Netflix did so for a purpose. They chose three different quarterbacks in much different situations.

Patrick Mahomes is a young superstar who is taking the league by storm and who has won two NFL MVP awards and two Super Bowl rings.

Kirk Cousins is a relatively successful veteran quarterback who can't seem to get over the hump. He finds ways to make it to the NFL playoffs but has failed to find much postseason success.

Mariota adds yet another angle of an NFL quarterback. He was selected as a second-overall pick in the NFL draft but failed to ever meet his massive expectations.

Offering three different tiers of NFL quarterbacks who are at different places in their careers gives the series an interesting angle to play on. The show can explore the mental and physical aspects of what it means to be at each of these varying levels.

What team is Marcus Mariota playing for in the 2023 NFL season?

Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota spent the 2022 NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons. He opened the year as their starting quarterback before eventually being benched and replaced by rookie Desmond Ridder. He became a free agent at the end of the year and signed a new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. He will serve as a backup for Jalen Hurts during the 2023 NFL season.

