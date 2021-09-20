Does the Lombardi Trophy float? Randy Moss tosses it into the East River

Testing the buoyancy of the Lombardi Trophy might not have been the thing to think about after winning such a prestigious trophy. The world was deeply concerned back when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured their Super Bowl win last season.

Tom Brady and company threw their "parade" for their Super Bowl victory on boats. Rob Gronkowski asked Brady to throw him the trophy, and many wondered why they would do such a crazy thing. If the trophy had been dropped, it would have sunk into the water, presumably to never be seen again.

Why did Randy Moss throw the Lombardi Trophy in the river?

After Brady threw the trophy, there were a lot of questions posed. Why would he do that? Was the Lombardi trophy in real danger? Could the trophy have been retrieved? All these burning questions could be answered with a simple test.

ABC News @ABC ONE MORE PASS: Tom Brady successfully throws the Lombardi trophy from one boat to another during the Bucs’ Super Bowl championship parade in Tampa. abcn.ws/3rM06g5 ONE MORE PASS: Tom Brady successfully throws the Lombardi trophy from one boat to another during the Bucs’ Super Bowl championship parade in Tampa. abcn.ws/3rM06g5 https://t.co/G4DxTIa07F

The idea with most champions is that they can do whatever they wish to do with their trophy. Most hockey players take turns doing all sorts of things with the Stanley Cup, including drinking alcohol out of it, and in one instance, eating nachos out of it.

So naturally, Brady and the Bucs wanted to have some fun with the trophy, which included throwing the trophy from one boat to another. People were upset regarding the team's actions with the Lombardi trophy. How could that level of disappointment be reversed?

Enter Randy Moss and the analysts for the NFL. During the early morning broadcast of the pre-show for Sunday's game, the Lombardi Trophy was part of a bit of an experiment.

The early morning show went right to the East River, where Brady had infamously thrown the trophy from boat to boat to test the theory that the trophy would in fact float. To everyone's surprise, the trophy does float.

It turns out, if the trophy had been dropped by Brady or Gronk, then everything would have been completely fine.

There's nothing like a good science experiment to alleviate the concerns for people. Just because the trophy can float, doesn't necessarily mean that throwing it in the water is what should happen.

Also Read

Champions deserve their time with the trophy, as it is exponentially difficult to achieve, but being super careless would make plenty of people upset. The Lombardi Trophy should be hoisted into the sky and not necessarily thrown from hand to hand. Damaging the trophy would be a bigger concern here.

Brady and the Bucs were just having a bit of fun, and they deserved it after their triumph of winning the Super Bowl. Especially since Brady came over from the New England Patriots after 20 seasons with the team and helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl in his first year with the team.

Edited by Henno van Deventer