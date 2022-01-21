Who killed Tupac? Steelers RB Najee Harris might have the answers 

Najee Harris, running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, made an interesting comment to Rivals.com reporter Rob Cassidy.

Harris told Cassidy that former UCLA head coach Jim Mora told him he knew who shot and killed rapper Tupac.

"Najee Harris once told me that Jim Mora told him he knew who killed Tupac during a recruiting visit and I’ve never stopped thinking about that," Cassidy wrote on Twitter.

Apparently, Najee Harris didn't elaborate on what Mora told him, but it is interesting that the coach would say that. Back in 2016, Harris was the No. 1 running back in the country from California, and Mora was recruiting him at the time to come to Westwood.

It's important to remember that Mora, who is now the head coach of UConn, does not have enough credibility regarding the story he told Najee Harris, who eventually ended up in Alabama and would later be drafted by the Steelers late in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. There could be a variety of superficial reasons Mora gave Harris such information

If Mora does know who killed Tupac, the LAPD may have some say in the matter because this still remains an unsolved crime. Tupac has been dead for almost 30 years and people have been asking for years who could have killed him?

Does Najee Harris really know who killed Tupac?

Tupac Shakur was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996, and for years there have been several theories on who shot him.

Much of it, however, is a bunch of unproven conspiracy theories. One of those theories is that a street gang was involved in his murder, which was investigated but again never proven.

Another theory was that rappers Notorious B.I.G. (aka Biggie Smalls) and P. Diddy were involved in his murder because there was a beef at the time between them. But again, that conspiracy theory was never proven either, and about a year later, Biggie Smalls was also murdered.

That crime, too, remains an unsolved mystery.

The wackiest conspiracy theory of all is that Tupac isn't dead and he is living in Mexico. Yes, there are people who believe that.

In fact, a former police officer with the Vegas PD who was holding Tupac when he died, says he still gets asked if the rapper is truly dead. The people who attended his funeral can attest that he is indeed dead.

Mora's story, however, is a somewhat interesting case of how some coaches recruit players. Mora clearly thought that if he spun this tell about who killed Tupac, it would be of interest to Najee Harris; it was fascinating, but not enough to get him to come to school at UCLA.

