3 positions Steelers need to get better at in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers just saw the curtain close on their franchise quarterback's career. However, this isn't the time for the team to mourn their loss. Free agency is right around the corner as is the buildup to the NFL Draft. The team has a lot of work to do after making the playoffs on a fluke. Here are three critical positions the team needs to get better at in 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers rebuild: Which three positions are in dire need?

#1 - Quarterback

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

If Ben Roethlisberger follows through and, indeed, hangs it up in the coming weeks or months, the team will be stuck with two backup quarterbacks and no clear path forward. With Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin would be stuck with Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs. The NFL world has already seen the 8-8 result with Mason Rudolph at the helm.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Ben Roethlisberger’s final comment today



“We’re probably 20 point underdogs and we’re going to the #1 team, I know they’re not the #1 seed but they’ve won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football … we don’t have a chance. So let’s just go in and have fun." Ben Roethlisberger’s final comment today“We’re probably 20 point underdogs and we’re going to the #1 team, I know they’re not the #1 seed but they’ve won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football … we don’t have a chance. So let’s just go in and have fun."

The Washington Football Team had Dwayne Haskins and still finds themselves without a clear solution at quarterback, which should say all that needs to be said. As such, the team needs to wade into the scary world of free agent quarterbacks since their draft position will be too low to be able to get a quality prospect.

#2 - Middle linebacker

Joe Schobert chasing a running back in Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh ranked dead last in rushing yards allowed per game in 2021, placing that hole above almost everything else in terms of priorities. One way to fix the issue is to bolster the middle linebacker. Whether through free agency or the NFL Draft, a run-stuffing middle linebacker should be a top priority in the offseason.

Jenna Harner @JennaHarner11 Mike Tomlin on Ben Roethlisberger: “It’s been an honor and a pleasure. I don’t have the words.” Mike Tomlin on Ben Roethlisberger: “It’s been an honor and a pleasure. I don’t have the words.”

If the team elects to go the route of drafting an inside linebacker, they will need to spend their first or second-round pick at the position. Anything less could lead to the same problems 2021 brought the team.

#3 - Offensive line

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Ever since offensive line coach Mike Munchak left the team, the line play has eroded. Without Munchak, Pittsburgh can only hope to get a good offensive line through raw talent. As such, they should make their offensive line a priority in 2022. With running back and wide receiver in a good spot, the offensive line is the main remaining piece, aside from quarterback, worth investing in on offense.

It may seem like the Steelers are doomed on offense, but a boost to the offensive line and a servicable free agent acquisition could allow the Steelers to tread water in 2022. Considering the assumed loss of Ben Roethlisberger, a copy/paste of 2021's season in 2022 would be a victory.

