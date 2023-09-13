Does overtime count in fantasy football? All about points system 

Yes, overtime stats and points count in fantasy football leagues. That is the case in ESPN, CBS, Yahoo, and any other fantasy football league you participate in.

Like in all professional football games, players on the Gridiron do not stop amassing stats at the end of the fourth quarter if it goes into overtime.

These stats include but are not limited to rushing, receiving, and passing yards, receptions, touchdowns, and field goals in PPR leagues or points scored against a fantasy D/ST.

Basic Fantasy Football rules

Every organized sporting activity has rules and regulations, and fantasy football is no different. This piece will use the essential ESPN fantasy rule book as a guide.

First, every week, you are allowed to set up a lineup comprising one QB, two RBs, two WRs, one TE, one flex player (WR/TE/RB), one defense/special teams, and one placekicker.

Furthermore, you will be allowed seven players on the bench. As regards scoring in a generic PPR league, this is how it goes:

1 point for every ten receiving yards

1 point for every ten rushing yards

1 point for every catch

1 point for kicking an extra point

1 point for every 25 passing yards

2 points for a 2-point conversion

3 points for a field goal

4 points for every passing TD

6 points for every receiving TD

6 points for every rushing TD

Also, it is worth noting that defense/special teams start at 10 points but can lose points (based on points/yards allowed) or add points (for sacks, return TDs and turnovers forced.)

What is the most valuable position in Fantasy Football?

Casual NFL fans will assume that fantasy football works similarly to the NFL, as QBs have dominated the league's MVP Award in the past decade. However, fantasy is wired differently, as running backs and wide receivers reign supreme.

While a quarterback is typically the team's highest point scorer, thanks to the above-scoring system, a decent running back is a more significant asset. The reason is that there is such good depth at QB that it takes extraordinary effort to select a dud at the position.

Elite RBs, on the other hand, are rather hard to find. However, if you find a breakout talent at running back, you've more or less qualified for the playoffs in your PPR league. Wide receivers take the second spot in most fantasy MVP discussions.