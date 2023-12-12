Does Tommy Devito live with his parents? Giants QB's unique living situation explored

After Tyrod Taylor and Daniel Jones sustained injuries, Tommy DeVito, an undrafted free agent, has emerged as one of the NFL's surprise players in 2023 and started at quarterback for the New York Giants.

Because of his skill on the field, his Italian-American ancestry, and his tightly knit family, DeVito has consistently made headlines.

Despite earning enough money from his NFL career so far to get a new house for himself, quarterback DeVito would rather remain in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, with his family.

The 25-year-old quarterback told ESPN that since his parents reside close to the Giants stadium, it was an obvious choice for him to live at home.

"It's all waiting for me when I get there, so I don't have to worry about laundry or what to eat for dinner—chicken cutlets, for example," DeVito stated.

"I still have my mom make my bed. Everything outside football is taken care for me. To be honest, I don't even know whether I could find a location that is closer than home. It takes me 12 minutes to get here."

"This decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position," the QB went on.

It makes some sense for DeVito to stay with his parents even though he is 25 years old and starting to gain recognition as an NFL player. The family home of the New York native quarterback for the Giants is located less than 10 miles from MetLife Stadium, the team's home stadium in New Jersey.

On the subject of DeVito's continued residence with his parents, offensive lineman Justin Pugh of the New York Giants stated it's a wise choice.

"That is the best. You know what, smartest!" DeVito's teammate told ESPN. "He's a genius for saving his money! That's all I have to say about it in terms of money. Your mother is amazing; she helps with your laundry and makes sure you wake up on time and without distractions.”

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, another Tommy DeVito's teammate, added:

"I've been over there. I love going to his place. In the back, he has a small hot tub. The crazy thing is that he's close—he lives maybe fifteen minutes away.”

Who are Tommy DeVito's parents?

Tom and Alexandra DeVito are Tommy DeVito's parents. DeVito's father, who works in heating and plumbing, has said he has a lot of faith in his son's quarterbacking prowess.

Regarding his son's emergence in the NFL, Tom DeVito remarked:

"I always knew he had the talent to play at this level," as reported by the New York Post. "But the instant fandom he has everywhere is something I will never be able to comprehend. You hold back tears when you realize how sincere and happy people are.”

Tommy DeVito has acknowledged that his father attended practices and camps during his young career and never missed any of his games when he was younger. He clarified that his father had assisted in giving him a sense of confidence.

Alexandra, Tommy DeVito's mother, hasn't talked to the mainstream press as much as her husband has. But she has documented her son's adventure on social media, sharing a ton of pictures of DeVito ever since he started playing for the Giants.