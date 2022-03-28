Dolphins HC addresses rumors of Tom Brady being traded to the franchise

Rumors about Tom Brady have been around for quite some time now. When he initially retired after the 2021 NFL season, it was rumored that he would soon return.

The rumors were correct as the seven-time Super Bowl champion returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 41 days.

And now, there are rumors that Brady will end up as quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has squashed these rumors with only two words:

"Fake news."

It's not entirely known just how this rumor got started. Perhaps it was fueled by the Dolphins' signing of wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. The team has all of the requisite weapons to challenge any team in the league.

The only thing missing is (arguably) a quarterback that can consistently drive the football down the field. Incumbent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is known for his accuracy but not arm strength.

The rumors could also have begun with the fact that Tom Brady and his family reportedly purchased a home earlier this year in Miami's exclusive Indian Creek Island area.

Regardless of how the rumors started, coach Mike McDaniel has seemingly shut them down directly...at least for now.

Can Tom Brady and the Bucs unseat the Rams as NFC and Super Bowl champions?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2021 season began with a bang for the Buccaneers as they opened the season with a victory over the Dallas Cowboys in defense of their 2020 Super Bowl championship.

But somewhere along the way, injuries and an ill-timed outburst from former receiver Antonio Brown helped throw off all of the excellent karma earned in 2020. The team regrouped to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles handily in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs.

And then they played the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round and lost a close contest by the score of 30-27.

So what has changed since the conclusion of the 2021 season that has the Bucs believing that they can topple the current champs? Besides Brady's return, the first thing that happened was the re-signing of Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin.

He was a free agent, but the team signed him to a three-year, $60 million contract extension. The pairing of Godwin and Mike Evans makes for a more than formidable duo at the receiver position.

The team then worked to re-sign starting running back Leonard Fournette, also a free agent.

After visiting the New England Patriots in free agency, the team re-signed "Playoff Lenny" to a three-year, $21 million contract to make another run at the Lombardi Trophy.

Tampa also traded for former Patriots offensive guard Shaq Mason. His presence will help replace the loss of guards Ali Marpet (retirement) and Alex Cappa (signed by the Cincinnati Bengals).

These additions, coupled with the Rams losing all-world edge rusher Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills, have the Buccaneers primed and ready to take back their throne atop the NFL as Super Bowl champions.

