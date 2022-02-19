WATCH: "I'd kiss Matt LaFleur" - New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniels' recent interview was nothing short of cringeworthy

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has been asked, perhaps, the most bizarre question he will ever be asked as an NFL head coach.

The 38-year-old former San Francisco 49ers assistant was asked, out of his coaching tree of Matt LaFleur, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, who would he kiss, marry and kill.

Miami's new head coach was interviewed by Josh Moser, a WSVN sports anchor, and the Dolphins head coach's answer was cringeworthy. In his defense, he was asked the question and had to answer it, but the whole situation was a little odd as he was taken aback by the question.

“ I’ll start with Matt, I’d kiss him, because he’s most endearing,” McDaniel said. “I would marry Kyle because I have spent the most time with him, so I should marry him, and I would kill Sean just because he was the last team I played, and he beat me."

Mike McDaniel faces new challenge with Miami

The former 49ers assistant is taking over from Brian Flores as the main man in Miami. Last season, the Dolphins were the Jeckyll and Hyde of the NFL.

The team started the year in poor fashion, going 1-7 through the first eight games with the only win coming in Week 1 against Mac Jones and the Patriots.

However, in Week 9, Miami managed a 17-9 win over the Texans, which started an incredible run of form. The Dolphins would then go on a superb run, winning eight of their last nine games and, at one point, were even in the playoffs under Tua Tagovailoa.

The much-maligned quarterback finished the season with a 7-5 record from his 12 games as a starter, along with 2,653 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns for good measure.

Such was the Dolphins' upturn in form that many thought Brian Flores was going to be the head coach going forward, but he was fired. Now, with McDaniel, a new era begins.

There are plenty of weapons to work with. One being Tagovailoa, but there are other players who showed plenty last season. Duke Johnson was a viable running back, and Jaylon Waddle exploded and had over 1,000 yards receiving in his rookie year. Tight end Mike Gesicki and DaVante Parker all showed their potential to be stars in the league.

Just what Miami will be like next season remains a mystery, but one thing is for certain, McDaniel had an interview to remember, but not for the right reasons.

