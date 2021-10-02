Dolphins vs Colts: Starting lineup and injury report - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins will face off in a meaningful Week 4 game. As it stands, the Colts are 0-3 and the Dolphins are 1-2. Both teams are on the outside looking in at their respective division leaders. Both teams are similar in that they suffered injuries to their quarterbacks in the early portion of the season.

The Colts will enter the game in poor health with five players ruled out. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are without Tua Tagovailoa and are starting Jacoby Brissett. Brissett took the Dolphins to overtime last week before coming up short against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts injury report

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins enter the game in as good health as you can hope for in Week 4. Outside of their players on injured reserve (Tagovailoa included), center Michael Deiter is the only Dolphin ruled out for the game.

Indianapolis Colts

For as good as the Dolphins injury report is, the Colts are much worse. The five starters they've ruled out all have crucial injuries. Quenton Nelson is one of the best offensive linemen in the entire NFL. His absence, along with Braden Smith at right tackle, put Wentz in a vulnerable position.

Kwity Paye, their best pass rusher, has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury. In the secondary, Khari Willis and Rock-Ya-Sin are starters ruled out with ankle/groin and ankle injuries, respectively.

In addition to that, tight end Jack Doyle is questionable alongside Wentz, running back Jonathan Taylor and guard Mark Glowinski. They were all limited in practice on Friday. The Colts' depth could be put to the test this week.

Yianni Kourakis @WPBF_Yianni



Indy rules our five players.



I’m bummed I won’t see my RI guy Final injury report for #Dolphins and #Colts Indy rules our five players.I’m bummed I won’t see my RI guy @OfficialKwity play in person but he’ll be back soon! Final injury report for #Dolphins and #Colts



Indy rules our five players.



I’m bummed I won’t see my RI guy @OfficialKwity play in person but he’ll be back soon! https://t.co/jaHlcEERlJ

Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts starting lineup

Miami Dolphins

QB - Jacoby Brissett | RB - Myles Gaskin | WR - Davante Parker, Will Fuller V, Jaylen Waddle | TE - Mike Gesicki | OL - Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Greg Mancz, Robert Jones, Jesse Davis

DE - Emmanuel Ogbah, John Jenkins, Christian Wilkins | LB - Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, Brennan Scarlett | CB - Xavien Howard, Byron Jones | S - Jason McCourty, Eric Rowe | K - Jason Sanders | P - Blake Ferguson

Indianapolis Colts

Also Read

QB - Carson Wentz | RB - Jonathan Taylor | WR - Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell | TE - Jack Doyle | OL - Eric Fisher, Chris Reed, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Matt Pryor

DE - Kemoko Turay, Deforest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammed | LB - Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin | CB - Xavier Rhodes, Kenny Moore II | S - Julian Blackman, George Odum | K - Rodrigo Blankenship | P - Rigoberto Sanchez

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far