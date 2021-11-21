Dolphins vs. Jets injury report and starting lineup - November 21 | NFL Week 11

The two bottom feeders of the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, will battle in a Week 11 showdown.

The 3-7 Dolphins will continue their evaluation of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a game that's very winnable for the Dolphins. After convincingly beating the Baltimore Ravens last week, the Dolphins are riding high.

The Jets, meanwhile, must feel like Mike White's miracle victory two weeks ago was ages ago. White didn't do enough last week to keep the starting job and isn't in place for the injured Zack Wilson this week.

Joe Flacco will get the start instead. It will be Flacco's first start since he started four games in 2020 for the Jets. At this point in the season, the Jets are looking to play hard for Robert Saleh and see who they can build around for 2022.

Although neither team appears bound for the playoffs, this has the making of a competitive game. Both teams have historically played each other competitively. The all-time head-to-head series between these teams is 55-55-1.

Miami Dolphins injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Christian Wilkins DT Quad Questionable Andrew Van Ginkel LB Back Questionable

The Dolphins are healthy going into the weekend, except for two key starters on defense. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (quad) is one of the best-run defenders on the roster, and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (back) makes impactful plays every week. Both players are questionable.

New York Jets injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Zach Wilson QB Knee Doubtful Alijah Vera-Tucker OG Toe Questionable Nathan Shepherd DL Knee Questionable

The Jets have listed quarterback Zach Wilson's (knee) status as doubtful, but they have already announced that veteran Joe Flacco will start the game on Sunday. Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and defensive lineman Nathan Shepard are questionable to play.

Miami Dolphins starting lineup

QB - Tua Tagovaiola | RB - Myles Gaskin | WR - Jaylen Waddle, Mack Hollins, Albert Wilson | TE - Mike Gesicki | OL - Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Austin Reither, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis

DL - Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins | LB - Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, Brennan Scarlett | CB - Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Justin Coleman | S - Jevon Holland, Eric Rowe | K - Jason Sanders | P - Michael Palardy

New York Jets starting lineup

QB - Joe Flacco | RB - Michael Carter | WR - Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore | TE - Ryan Griffin | OL - George Fant, Alijah-Vera Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses

DL - John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams, Shaq Lawson | LB - Del'Shawn Phillips, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams | CB - Javelin Guidry, Bryce Hall, Michael Carter II | S - Sharrod Neasman, Ashtyn Davis | K - Matt Ammendola | P - Braden Mann

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar