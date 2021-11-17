NFL Rumors: 3 teams that could sign Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell's career with the Baltimore Ravens has ended much sooner than he expected that it would. Bell signed with the Ravens amid injuries to their running back core. But Devonta Freeman is playing with juice, and Latavius Murray is soon returning from injury. Hence, Bell became the odd man out.

Le'Veon Bell is now 29 years old and is running out of time in his prime. But there are still teams that could take a look at the former superstar. Far from the player he once was, Bell could still spark the interest of a running-back-needy team.

Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven https://t.co/428poGYsNO

3 teams that could sign Le'Veon Bell

# 1 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are tenth in the NFL in rushing yards per game. Devin Singletary has bounced back from a disappointing 2020 season and is averaging five yards per carry.

Zack Moss isn't having the best year, however. He's averaging just 3.6 yards per attempt.

The Bills have been reluctant to run the ball heavily, ranking 19th in rushing attempts. Josh Allen has often played against two deep safeties, which has prevented him and Steffon Diggs from connecting on big plays.

As the third option behind Singletary and Moss, Le'Veon Bell wouldn't have unreasonable expectations placed upon him. Bell could be an asset in the passing game, which is a skill neither Singletary nor Moss is great at.

He would give the Bills depth at a position they'll need to rely upon more as the season goes on. Plus, Bell would get a chance at contending for a Super Bowl.

# 2 - Green Bay Packers

Another contending team that could be interested in Le'Veon Bell is the Green Bay Packers. After losing Aaron Jones to injury over the next couple of weeks, A.J. Dillon is all the Packers have at the position.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter MRI revealed that Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has “a mild” MCL sprain and he is expected to be out 1-2 weeks, per source. MRI revealed that Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has “a mild” MCL sprain and he is expected to be out 1-2 weeks, per source.

Dillon is an excellent player, but if he gets hurt, the Packers' offense changes immensely. Bell has never left the AFC, but the Packers would be a good reason to switch conferences.

Bell and Jones share similarities in that they're both excellent receivers, but Jones is a far superior runner when compared to Bell. When Jones returns, Bell will be a depth player exclusively behind him and Dillon.

But for one or two games, Bell could be an intriguing pickup by occasionally being used to spare Dillon.

# 3 - Miami Dolphins

The final team that could use Bell's services is the Miami Dolphins. The days of Bell being the featured back are over. But with Myles Gaskin being largely disappointing this season, the Dolphins could take a swing at Le'Veon Bell.

Le'Veon Bell hasn't shown he has the body or the skill to receive 20 carries a game anymore. But he and Gaskin could mask some of each other's flaws in a backfield by committee.

If no contender wants Bell, he should swallow his pride and accept any job he can get. The Dolphins may not be a glamorous destination, but they'd give him a paycheck and a chance to show the NFL he still has something left in the tank ahead of 2022.

Edited by Windy Goodloe