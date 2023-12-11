Dolphins vs Titans Inactives: Who is out for Week 14 MNF?

The Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans do battle on Monday Night Football as Mike McDaniel's team looks to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC.

The Dolphins are coming off a beatdown of the Washington Commanders last week, while the Titans, with Will Levis under center, are coming off a 31-28 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Both have vastly different outlooks for the rest of the season, as Miami are chasing a Super Bowl while the Titans are trying to salvage something from their season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But who will be suiting up tonight?

NFL inactive today for Titans vs Dolphins

Tennessee Titans:

Kristian Fulton - OUT

Jeffery Simmons - OUT

Josh Whyle - OUT

Teair Tart - QUESTIONABLE

Miami Dolphins:

Terron Armstead - QUESTIONABLE

Jevon Holland - QUESTIONABLE

Robert Hunt - OUT

Both teams are relatively healthy at this stage of the year, which is a big bonus, and with Miami needing a win to maintain their chase with the Ravens, they will need all available players.

Who should you start today for Titans vs Dolphins?

There are several players who you could start today, and they include Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa, DeAndre Hopkins, and Derrick Henry for your fantasy team.

Miami are currently on a three-game winning streak, and in that span, have been putting up points for fun. The Tagovailoa-led offense has put up point totals of 20, 34, and 45 as they look to have clicked into gear over the last couple of weeks.

As for the Titans, the offense with Levis has struggled, putting up points totals of 14, 17, and 28, and on paper, it looks like a tall order for the Titans to be able to put up enough points to stay with Miami's high-octane offense.

But this is the NFL, so never say never. Looking at Miami's defense over the last three weeks under Vic Fangio, they have kept opposing offenses to totals of 13, 13, and 15, so if we pair that up with what the Titans are producing, all pointers say that Miami "should" be winning this one.