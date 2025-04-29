"How did that work out?" - Donald Trump fires shot at Taylor Swift and Chiefs over Super Bowl LIX loss to Eagles

Donald Trump hosted the Eagles in the White House to honor their Super Bowl LIX over the Chiefs, and could not resist taking a shot at Taylor Swift. The President of the United States won the highest office in the land despite the global singing sensation endorsing his opponent, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 election.

Ad

Given that Taylor Swift is in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Donald Trump took great glee in reminding her that her team lost to the victorious Eagles, who he was hosting at the White House. He taunted by reminding her that he was there in person too, and that the ending was not what she would have hoped for, saying,

"I watched in person, I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?!

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Donald Trump's support for Chiefs more detrimental than Taylor Swift in Super Bowl LIX loss to Eagles

While Donald Trump had no qualms in rubbing the Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl LIX in Taylor Swift's place, he could hardly be considered an Eagles supporter going into the game. The President of the United States had said before the game,

Ad

"I've watched this great quarterback, who's got a phenomenal wife, she is a Trump fan and a MAGA fan, I happen to love her, she's a great person... I have to go with Kansas City."

It highlighted the contrast between the two WAGs who had endorsed opposing candidates in the 2024 Presidential election. He even stopped by to meet the Chiefs' quarterback's family prior to the game and posed with them.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

When it became clear that there would be no comeback from the team he was supporting, he left early without waiting the game to end. Kansas City, who were chasing a threepeat of Super Bowl wins, which has never been achieved before, saw their dreams crushed despite having the President of the United States and the global megastar in their corner.

This was a reversal of fortune from the previous edition of the championship game, which only the singer attended. The Chiefs eked out a victory in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers to go back-to-back. Taylor Swift's record in title games without Donald Trump present, and supporting the same team as her, remains impeccable so far.

However, that did not affect the President's narrative in the White House as he took the opportunity to needle the entertainer for her presence as her partner's team lost with her in attendance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rit Nanda Rit Nanda is a sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience. A PhD holder, he is passionate about a host of sports, including NFL, CFL, Rugby Union, Rugby League, and Soccer. He lives and breathes the Green Bay Packers, St Helens RFC, Harlequins, and Liverpool.



Rit’s all-time favorite NFL players are Packers’ very own Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Lowe. Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named is his favorite coach. If he ever got his hands on a time machine, he would want to witness the Packers win Super Bowl I, and unsurprisingly, his most favorite Super Bowl is the XLV edition when the Packers beat the Pittsburg Steelers 31-25 to lift the trophy.



Rit’s strengths are statistical analysis and historical deep dives, where he uses the learnings from his PhD to conduct thorough research. He verifies facts via multiple sources to maintain accuracy, and believes in being objective in his articles by adding stats wherever possible.



When not writing professionally, Rit spends time in creative writing, reading and travelling. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.