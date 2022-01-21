"It was a riot" - How Donna Kelce risked it all to watch Travis and Jason in NFL Wild Card games

Donna Kelce is the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. She has tried to attend as many of both of their games as possible throughout their careers, especially the important games.

“You don’t know when their careers could end, and so you want to try to get, I mean after nine years, you just want to go to them all because you don’t know when it’s gonna end. So I really wanted to support both of them," Donna explained.

Wild Card weekend in the 2021 NFL Playoffs would be an important one for the Kelce family. Both the Chiefs and the Eagles qualified for the playoffs this year and participated in the Wild Card round.

Unfortunately for Donna, both games were scheduled for the same day.

The scheduling conflict didn't stop her from making it to both of her sons' games on Sunday. She went to great lengths and experienced quite the adventure to make it happen.

“I was on monorails between terminals, and rickshaws, and planes, and buses, taxis, Ubers, you name it. I was probably on everything except for a boat. Basically, it was it was a riot,” added Donna.

Donna was determined to make it to both of her sons' NFL Playoff games in the Wild Card round. The scheduling was a bit of an issue, but that wasn't going to stop her.

Both games were scheduled for Sunday and were being played halfway across the country from each other.

Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles played against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers at Raymond James Stadium at 1:00 EST, while Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15 EST.

Their mother would travel over 1,000 miles between the two games and use several different traveling methods to make sure she was at both of them. She didn't make it in time for kickoff, but was in the stadium to see her son Travis Kelce throw the first touchdown pass of his career.

While Jason and the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, Travis and the Chiefs advanced to play the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. That will at least make their mother's travel arrangements much simpler this week.

