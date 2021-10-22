Jason Kelce fires shots at Ben Simmons, says, "just play better"

Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, has never been one to hide his feelings on a particular topic. This is part of the reason why he is one of the most respected NFL players across the league.

The three-time All-Pro player and Super Bowl champion has seen it all in the city of brotherly love and has ingratiated himself into the fabric of the city as one of their beloved spokespeople.

Recently, in his adopted hometown of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia 76ers, the city’s historic NBA franchise, have been dealing with a bit of controversy with one of their star players. Ben Simmons, the 76ers star point guard, has been at odds with the organization over his play on the court.

On Thursday, during press availability, Kelce was asked about the situation with Ben Simmons in relation to playing in a city such as Philadelphia, which is one of the larger sports markets in the US. Here is what Kelce had to say:

“Everybody can bitch and complain about how tough this city is to play in. Just play better, man. This city will love you.”

Kelce continued to speak on playing in the city of Philadelphia.

“You go out there and play hard. Want to be loved in this city as a baseball player? Run to first base. They’re going to f****** love you.”

What happened with Ben Simmons?

Since the basketball offseason, Simmons has been at odds with his head coach, Doc Rivers, and the 76ers administration over his play on the court and whether or not the team wanted to have him back this season.

Initially, over the summer, Simmons stated that he would not return to the team. However, he recently reported to 76ers camp to avoid being fined but apparently is still disgruntled.

Days ago, Doc Rivers tossed him out of practice and suspended him for the opening game for conduct detrimental to the team. This happened after Simmons refused to participate in team drills.

Joel Embiid, the center and primary star of the 76ers, also expressed his distaste for Simmons and the ensuing drama that followed.

The Philadelphia 76ers will hope to move past this obstacle as the NBA season recently tipped off the other day. It might be a great help if Ben Simmons listens to one of the pillars of the Philadelphia sports community in Jason Kelce.

