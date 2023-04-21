Dorian Thompson-Robinson 2023 NFL Draft profile: Scout report for the UCLA QB

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA: 6’2”, 205 pounds; RS SR

One of the top-50 overall recruits in 2018 and the number two dual-threat QB behind only Justin Fields, Dorian Thompson-Robinson immediately got onto the field for the Bruins, starting eight games as a true freshman.

Across the past four seasons, he’s started all 40 games he’s available for (taking advantage of the COVID exception) and improved his numbers every season.

Since 2020, he’s completed 66.3% of his passes for 231.0 passing yards and 53.8 rushing yards per game, accounting for 84 touchdowns versus 20 interceptions (19 games), whilst averaging 8.3 yards per pass and 5.2 yards per rush. Dorian Thompson-Robinson made second-team All-Pac-12 twice and then honorable mention last season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson scout report: Strengths

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #1 of the UCLA Bruins runs a draw to Zach Charbonnet #24 against the Arizona Wildcats

+ Very talented dual-threat prospect who has improved as a passer every single year at UCLA.

+ Dorian Thompson-Robinson showcases the arm talent to make pretty much any throw on the field, regularly beaming the ball to his targets on out routes.

+ Good rhythmic passer, who can hit throws over the middle of the field on time, with no fat on his drops or unnecessary hitches.

+ Puts the zip on the ball to test tight windows and has some impressive honey-hole shots and such as on tape.

+ Can whistle the ball past or layer the it over hook defenders and right on the numbers of his receive breaking towards the middle on dagger concepts.

+ Displays the arm talent to be fading away from pressure and still put the ball onto the frame of his receivers on crossing routes without being able to get his cleats into the throw.

+ Is able drop down the arm angle and shorten his release on quick leak routes and swings to the back, when needed.

+ Dorian Thompson-Robinson can flick his hips around and just flip it to guys sitting down their route against the direction DTR is rolling.

+ Saw 28 of his 469 catchable targets dropped over the last two years and I saw a bunch of others that weren’t counted that way, but really should’ve been caught through minimal contact.

+ Wants to win from within the pocket and you see several moments of reading the field-side concepts and coming back the other way for digs, curls and seam routes, as well as getting to the back.

+ Does not blink and rips throws even though he knows he’s about to be blown up with a free rusher charging at him.

+ Showcases impressive lateral movement skills to slide away from a pressure point and buying enough time for himself to allow receivers to break open.

+ Excels at manipulating single-high safeties with his eyes to open up seam shots and other throws over the middle of the field.

+ Does a nice job of widening linebackers one way with his eyes and then flipping it to a running back or tight-end hooking up over the middle to replace the defender.

+ Had passer ratings of 104+ each of the past three seasons, while looking at his passing charts from last year, the only area of the field where his rating was below 85 was on throws 20+ yards outside the left hash.

+ Dorian Thompson-Robinson really worked on getting the ball out in order to avoid negative plays last season, with his lowest time-to-throw mark (2.8 seconds) and one of the best pressure-to-sack conversion rates in the country (11.0%).

+ Frequently is able to make free rushers look stupid one-on-one and extend plays for himself as a passer, getting outside the pocket as a passer in an instant with the rocket-arm to make impressive off-platform throws.

+ Has some crazy quick-twitch when he’s booting towards an unblocked defender and is able to dip underneath him.

+ Dorian Thompson-Robinson brings an incredible level of toughness. Watching him in some of these high-level games like USC last year, he may have made some mistakes, but he takes and gets up from some massive shots, but never gives up.

+ Quick acceleration with the ball in his hands and consistently burnt defenses on third down when given a lane, as well as get around the corner when the D-end crashed inside on zone-read.

+ When he turns on the burners, he’s striding away from safeties with that 4.56 speed – had a 69-yard touchdown in the ’22 opener against Bowling Green, where that speed really was on display.

+ Can shake guys out of their boots and I’ve seen this man fully clear safeties who didn’t try to go low on him when he decided to hurdle them. Forced 47 missed tackles across 248 carries these last two years combined.

+ Yet he can also pull his pads through hits and gain yards after contact, with a frame that has gotten stronger throughout his time at UCLA.

+ I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a quarterback put as much effort into being a blocker as Dorian Thompson-Robinson, springing RB Zach Charbonnet free on several occasions.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson scout report: Weaknesses

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #1 of the UCLA Bruins throws a pass against the USC Trojans

– Dorian Thompson-Robinson is still very inconsistent with his accuracy to every level, in particular going high over the middle. He may have a beautiful hole-shot one play and then just dirt a ball over the middle on the very next.

– Allows his base to get too wide and narrow, where you see some heel-clicking, toes-y footwork and the front-foot not being opened enough, which leads to plenty of lay-ups being missed.

– Forces too many balls into contested windows and allows them to get batted up for greedy hands by nearby defenders, without the perfect placement to get away with those.

– In just one of his five seasons with the Bruins, Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a better rate of big-time throws than turnover-worthy play rate, with 2.8% vs. 4.1% last year.

– Needs to do a better job of protecting his body and the football – had seven fumbles in 2022.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson scout report: Grade

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #1 of the UCLA Bruins runs with the ball against the Oregon Ducks

I’ll be totally honest here – had you asked me two years ago if Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a legit NFL prospect, I would’ve probably grimaced and said he’s more so a late-round flyer.

However, the continuous improvement he’s shown as a passer has me a lot more optimistic now. The two big areas with him are the consistency in his lower body and therefore the ball-location, along with the overly aggressive decision-making. In terms of physical tools, toughness and work habits he’s displayed, those are all top-tier.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked impressive at the scouting combine, coming in taller and heavier than expected at 6’2” and 203 pounds, and you saw some real power when the ball came off his hand, with some impressive drive throws and deep balls (his 62 MPH fast ball also led all QBs in Indy).

Evaluators have gotten a lot more comfortable with the idea of improving accuracy, even though I will acknowledge there are some rough moments on tape. With that being said, I would much rather use a late third-round compensatory pick on this project than a top-50 selection on Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker.

Grade: Late third / early fourth round

