Doug Williams net worth: Exploring ex-NFL QB's wealth in 2024

Doug Williams etched his name into NFL folklore after leading the then-Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders) to the Super Bowl title in 1988. The quarterback also picked up Super Bowl MVP honors for his stellar performance against the Denver Broncos in the postseason finale.

Williams played for nine seasons in the NFL, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1978-1982) and Washington (1986-1989). He also had a brief spell with the USFL's Oklahoma/Arizona Outlaws from 1984 to 1985.

As per reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Williams has a net worth of $10 million in 2024. He made most of his wealth during his pro football career.

Following his playing career, Williams moved into coaching. He served as the football head coach for the Pointe Coupee Central (LA) in 1991, Northeast HS (LA) in 1993, Morehouse in 1997, and Grambling State from 1998 to 2003 and 2011 to 2013.

Wiliams was the running backs coach at Navy in 1994 and the offensive coordinator for Scottish Claymores in 1995.

Notably, Williams has also served as a team executive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Virginia Destroyers, and Washington Commanders. He is currently a senior adviser for the Commanders, a role that he has held since 2021.

It's safe to say that Williams continued making big bucks after hanging up his cleats in 1989.

A look at Doug Williams' NFL stats and career honors

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Doug Williams as the 17th overall pick in the 1978 NFL draft. The quarterback hit the ground running, earning a PFWA All-Rookie Team selection.

After five seasons in Tampa Bay, Williams had a brief stint in the USFL. He returned to the NFL in 1986 by joining the Washington Redskins.

Williams won the Super Bowl with Washington in 1988 when his team crushed the Denver Broncos 42-10 in the big game. The quarterback won the Super Bowl MVP award for completing 18-of-29 passes for 340 yards with four touchdown passes.

Williams called it quits with football in 1989. The signal-caller finished his NFL sojourn with 16,998 yards and 100 touchdowns on 1,240 passes. His Super Bowl triumph in 1988 was the highlight of his career.