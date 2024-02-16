Dre Greenlaw surgery: Latest on 49ers LB after injury in Super Bowl

Many have said that Dre Greenlaw's Achilles injury in Super Bowl 2024 was the turning point in the game. The veteran linebacker is a vital piece of the San Francisco 49ers' defense, and with him, his teammates could have stood a chance against Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Thankfully, just a few days after the Super Bowl 2024 heartbreak, Greenlaw has undergone a successful surgery to fix his torn Achilles. The report comes from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, and the 49ers are optimistic that the Arkansas alum will make a full recovery.

Expect Greenlaw to return to action sometime during the 2024-25 NFL season if things go according to plan.

What happened to Dre Greenlaw?

Dre Greenlaw's Achilles gave out ahead of one of the biggest games of his NFL career.

The versatile linebacker hurt his leg while trying to run back onto the field for another 49ers’ defensive series with nine minutes left in the second quarter of Sunday's overtime loss to the Chiefs. Following the game, the San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan,confirmed that Greenlaw tore his Achilles tendon.

Greenlaw's Achilles injury came without contact, and it robbed him of the chance of helping his team avenge their 2020 Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs. He had three tackles before the injury.

You could see the anguish in the eyes of his teammates following Greenlaw's injury. Star defensive end Nick Bosa watched in stunned silence. Pro Bowl fellow linebacker Fred Warner reacted angrily, and other teammates looked on in disbelief.

Moments later, a visibly distraught Greenlaw was taken to the locker room on a cart and did not return to the game.

How did Dre Greenlaw perform in 2023?

Dre Greenlaw had arguably the best year of his young NFL career. The former fifth-round Draft pick amassed 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four pass breakups in 15 regular-season games.

Unfortunately, an Achilles injury curtailed his career year. Greenlaw missed a Week 18 fixture against the Los Angeles Rams with Achilles tendonitis and was still dealing with it leading up to the playoffs.

He also dealt with ankle, hamstring, groin, hip and shoulder injuries during the 2023-24 season.