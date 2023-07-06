Drew Bledsoe net worth: How much is former Patriots QB worth in 2023?

If not for Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe could have the claim for being the best New England Patriots quarterback of all time. Before the GOAT came in, Drew Bledsoe was the one on whom the franchise rested its hopes.

After being taken in the NFL Draft, Tom Brady had no chance of becoming the Patruots starting quarterback, because Drew Bledsoe was as steady as they came. However, he got injured in a game against the New York Jets and in came the Brady. The rest, as they say, is history.

The Patriots went on to lift the Lombardi Trophy that season and start a run of six Super Bowl wins. Bledsoe would leave the New England Patriots and go on to play for the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys after that.

Drew Bledsoe was a star performer coming out of college and was the first overall pick of the 1993 NFL Draft. Since then, he earned a reported $79 million overall during his career in the league. But based on latest reports, his current net worth is between $35 to $48 million.

How did Drew Bledsoe accumulate a net worth between $35 to $48 million?

Drew Bledsoe career may have been overshadowed by Tom Brady, but he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league for some time. He accumulated most of his worth by playing in the NFL.

During his time with the New England Patriots, he made it to three Pro Bowls. After leaving them, he won another Pro Bowl nod with the Buffalo Bills in his first season there. He was also the passing yards leader in 1994. He still holds the record for most passing attempts in a game with 70 and is tied with Jared Goff, at 45, for the most receptions.

He was also the youngest quarterback in NFL history surpass 10,000 and 20,000 passing yards. For his efforts, he was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2011. He might have been outshone by TB12, but his number 11 is also immemorialized in that part of the world.

After he retired from the sport in 2006, he embarked on a new venture of his own, that also added to his net worth. He and his wife, Maura Bledsoe, built a world-class red wine business on Powerline Road in the Walla Walla Valley, Washington State, near the northeast border of Oregon.

Drew Bledsoe's Doubleback wine makes great varieties like cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, petit verdot, merlot, pinot noir and healy rosé. His estate has four vineyards: McQueen Vineyard, Bob Healy, Flying B, and Lefore. The name of the brand comes from his return to the area where he grew up and played for the Walla Walla High School.

Josh McDaniels, who is currently the President & Director of Winemaking for Doubleback Winery, assisted the former quarterback in starting the business in 2007. The business also includes the Bledsoe Family Winery, a wine club that has three different levels of membership that have two shipment dates a year. They also have tasting rooms in Walla Walla and Bend, Oregon.

His success on and off the field have helped him become the millionaire he has become today. While he will always be, unfortunately it must be said, compared unfavorably to Tom Brady, he was instrumental in helming the franchise and bringing it up during some of their toughest times.

His prowess on the field made sure that he was well compensated as an NFL player. And now he has shown his worth off the field by building a successful business, something not many people can say, never mind NFL players.

