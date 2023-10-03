Drew Lock net worth: How much is Seahawks QB worth in 2023?

The Denver Broncos selected Missouri quarterback Drew Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. In 2022, Lock was acquired by the Seattle Seahawks in a trade, and since then, he has backed up starting quarterback Geno Smith.

According to Popular Net Worth, Drew Lock's net worth is $7 million in 2023. His career as a football player accounts for the lion's share of his wealth. He has also profited significantly from endorsement and sponsorship agreements, according to multiple reports.

In order to begin his NFL career, Drew Lock signed a four-year, $7 million deal with the Broncos, where he started 21 games over the course of three seasons. A $1.7 million average yearly salary, a $3.1 million signing bonus and a $3.9 million guarantee were all included in this agreement.

According to Spotrac, Lock has made $11.2 million in his five years playing in the NFL.

Drew Lock had a cameo performance for the Seahawks against the Giants

The Seattle Seahawks had the opportunity to assess a number of backups, including quarterback Drew Lock, in their last preseason contest in August against the Green Bay Packers, which they lost 19–15.

In that preseason game against the Packers, Lock, who joined the Seahawks in 2022 as part of a trade that saw quarterback Russell Wilson join the Denver Broncos, wowed and showed how he might be a strong backup for starting quarterback Geno Smith.

In the Seahawks' Week 4 Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants, Smith had an injury scare. Just before the end of the second quarter, the 2022 NFL comeback player of the year exited the field in agony before being replaced by Lock. Before Smith was deemed fit to return to the game in the third quarter, Lock completed two of five passes for a total of 63 yards and directed a scoring drive.

Lock was a Missouri Tigers collegiate player who was regarded as having one of the class's strongest arms. Lock rose to the top of his class as a quarterback after leading the country in touchdown passes in 2017, but he hasn't yet fully demonstrated this trait in the NFL.