Dylan Sampson NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for Tennessee Volunteers RB

Dylan Sampson is one of the top-ranked running backs in this year’s draft class. The Tennessee Volunteers junior declared for the NFL draft after a breakout year. He led the SEC in rushing with 1,485 yards. He also has 22 rushing touchdowns.

Several of his best games came in the biggest games of his career, as he rushed for 100-yard games against both Alabama and Georgia.

Dylan Sampson NFL draft profile

NCAA Football: Tennessee at Vanderbilt - Source: Imagn

If Sampson's 40-yard time lives up to his game tape, he should be one of the faster-running backs at the NFL scouting combine. He is a smaller back with high-end speed and should profile as a complementary change-of-pace or home-run running back at the next level.

He is ranked as the fifth-best running back on NFL Draft Buzz behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton, Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson and Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson. CBS Sports also has him behind Brashard Smith of SMU and Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State.

Dylan Sampson 2025 NFL Draft projections: 5 best fits for Tennessee RB

#5 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos will need reinforcements in the running back room this offseason. They were 16th in rushing yards last season, but their top running back was Javonte Williams, with just 513 yards.

Williams is set to be an unrestricted free agent, and Sampson could replace Williams' role in the Sean Payton offense, which relies heavily on running the ball to get quarterback Bo Nix better looks.

Someone with high-end speed like Dylan Sampson should work better in play-action, as the defenders might sit one step back in case he gets the ball.

#4 - Washington Commanders

The Commanders have to go all-out to keep their Super Bowl window open after surprising everyone and reaching the NFC Championship game in Jayden Daniels' rookie season. Brian Robinson Jr. is firmly entrenched as RB1 and rightfully so, but both Robinson and Austin Ekeler will be free agents in 2026.

Sampson is one of the youngest running backs in this year’s class, so adding him to the room will allow him to learn and prepare for a scenario when one of their top two running backs leaves next season.

#3 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints cannot rely on Alvin Kamara forever, and Sampson projects a similar comparison. Like Kamara, Sampson is shifty in space. New head coach Kellen Moore can unlock this offense behind an uncertain quarterback situation by utilizing the running back more creatively, such as catching more screen passes and short passes.

Sampson was not used much as a pass catcher in college, but it is a skill a smaller back should pick up to maximize his professional potential.

#2 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers hit on free agent signing Josh Jacobs last season, but they need to reduce their reliance on Jacobs and keep him fresh for a postseason run.

Jacobs had 301 rushing attempts last season and was also used extensively in the passing game. The depth chart behind Jacobs is unproven, so a young prospect with an upside like Dylan Sampson could be appealing to the Packers.

#1 - Houston Texans

Like the Packers, the Texans relied heavily on new free agent acquisition Joe Mixon last season. Adding Dylan Sampson will allow them to give Mixon a reduced load and bring balance to the offense.

The Texans are likely to be without two of their top wide receivers next season. Stefon Diggs is entering free agency, and Tank Dell might not be back for the 2025 season after suffering one of the most horrific knee injuries in recent history. Having Sampson could help take the pressure off 3rd-year quarterback C.J. Stroud.

