Dynasty Fantasy Football rookie rankings 2025: Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt continues to climb up draft boards

By Adam Hulse
Modified Aug 20, 2025 15:31 GMT
Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings

The 2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football season is just weeks away from kicking off. All managers in ongoing leagues should be finalizing their draft boards for the incoming rookie class this year. Many intriguing options exist and some of them can make a major impact immediately.

Ashton Jeanty is clearly the top option among rookies for Dynasty Fantasy Football this year as he's fully expected to serve as the workhorse running back for the Las Vegas Raiders. Tetairoa McMillan is another excellent pick this season as he appears in line to serve as the WR1 for the Carolina Panthers.

One of the best ways to win the rookie draft in Dynasty Fantasy Football is by finding potential sleepers. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is an ideal example due to his realistic possibility of serving as the starting running back for the Washington Commanders. Jaydon Blue is in a similar situation for the Dallas Cowboys, making him an intriguing target as well.

RJ Harvey, Bhayshul Tuten, TreVeyon Henderson, and Kaleb Johnson are additional running backs who could be starters this year, as well as a long list of wide receivers. Cam Ward and Tyler Warren top their respective positions in the Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings because they are essentially locked in as starters.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's where all of them fall in the 2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings for the top 50 overall rookies.

Rookie rankings for 2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football

  1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
  2. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers
  3. Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
  4. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  5. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns
  6. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots
  7. Travis Hunter, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
  8. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
  9. Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans
  10. RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos
  11. Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts
  12. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders
  13. Jaydon Blue, RB, Dallas Cowboys
  14. Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers
  15. Kyle Williams, WR, New England Patriots
  16. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
  17. Tre' Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants
  19. Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans
  20. Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears
  21. Mason Taylor, TE, New York Jets
  22. Jack Bech, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears
  24. Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans
  25. Dylan Sampson, RB, Cleveland Browns
  26. Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears
  27. Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints
  28. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Tennessee Titans
  29. Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants
  30. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seattle Seahawks
  31. Jaylin Noel, WR, Houston Texans
  32. Jalen Royals, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
  33. Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos
  34. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams
  35. Tory Horton, WR, Seattle Seahawks
  36. Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Detroit Lions
  37. Will Howard, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
  38. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns
  39. Jordan James, RB, San Francisco 49ers
  40. Jalen Milroe, QB, Seattle Seahawks
  41. Brashard Smith, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
  42. KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Los Angeles Chargers'
  43. Jaylin Lane, WR, Washington Commanders
  44. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Cleveland Browns
  45. Xavier Restrepo, WR, Tennessee Titans
  46. Devin Neal, RB, New Orleans Saints
  47. Savion Williams, WR, Green Bay Packers
  48. DJ Giddens, RB, Indianaplois Colts
  49. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Cleveland Browns
  50. Tahj Brooks, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

