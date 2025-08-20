Dynasty Fantasy Football rookie rankings 2025: Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt continues to climb up draft boards

The 2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football season is just weeks away from kicking off. All managers in ongoing leagues should be finalizing their draft boards for the incoming rookie class this year. Many intriguing options exist and some of them can make a major impact immediately.

Ashton Jeanty is clearly the top option among rookies for Dynasty Fantasy Football this year as he's fully expected to serve as the workhorse running back for the Las Vegas Raiders. Tetairoa McMillan is another excellent pick this season as he appears in line to serve as the WR1 for the Carolina Panthers.

One of the best ways to win the rookie draft in Dynasty Fantasy Football is by finding potential sleepers. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is an ideal example due to his realistic possibility of serving as the starting running back for the Washington Commanders. Jaydon Blue is in a similar situation for the Dallas Cowboys, making him an intriguing target as well.

RJ Harvey, Bhayshul Tuten, TreVeyon Henderson, and Kaleb Johnson are additional running backs who could be starters this year, as well as a long list of wide receivers. Cam Ward and Tyler Warren top their respective positions in the Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings because they are essentially locked in as starters.

Here's where all of them fall in the 2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings for the top 50 overall rookies.

Rookie rankings for 2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football

Rookie Rankings

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots Travis Hunter, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars Kaleb Johnson, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders Jaydon Blue, RB, Dallas Cowboys Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers Kyle Williams, WR, New England Patriots Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars Tre' Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears Mason Taylor, TE, New York Jets Jack Bech, WR, Las Vegas Raiders Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans Dylan Sampson, RB, Cleveland Browns Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints Elic Ayomanor, WR, Tennessee Titans Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seattle Seahawks Jaylin Noel, WR, Houston Texans Jalen Royals, WR, Kansas City Chiefs Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams Tory Horton, WR, Seattle Seahawks Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Detroit Lions Will Howard, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns Jordan James, RB, San Francisco 49ers Jalen Milroe, QB, Seattle Seahawks Brashard Smith, RB, Kansas City Chiefs KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Los Angeles Chargers' Jaylin Lane, WR, Washington Commanders Shedeur Sanders, QB, Cleveland Browns Xavier Restrepo, WR, Tennessee Titans Devin Neal, RB, New Orleans Saints Savion Williams, WR, Green Bay Packers DJ Giddens, RB, Indianaplois Colts Dillon Gabriel, QB, Cleveland Browns Tahj Brooks, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

