At the beginning of each NFL Draft, each team is given the time limits that they will be given to select their draft pick. During that time frame the team not only needs to decide which player they will be selecting but also submit their pick to the NFL so that it can be read. During that time a team representative, usually the Head Coach or General Manager will call the player that has been chosen to inform them of the big news!

2021 NFL Draft: How long is each pick in the draft?

Round 1:

The NFL Draft will begin Thursday evening with Round 1. In Round 1, each NFL team will have 10 minutes to select their player. Round 1 is the longest of any round in the NFL Draft and will take around 5 hours to complete. In between draft selections, the broadcast will usually show highlights of the recently drafted or projected upcoming selections along with player interviews for fans at home to enjoy.

Round 2: In the second round of the NFL Draft, teams will have just 7 minutes to select.

Rounds 3-6: Each team will have 5 minutes to make a selection.

Round 7: In the final round of the NFL draft teams will have just 4 minutes to make their pick.

While it doesn't happen often, teams must choose within their designated time frame or they will have to wait until they are assigned a turn again. There isn't an actual set penalty for that mistake though. If that were to happen, then the team or teams following them could draft the potential player that they wanted to target but didn't do it fast enough.

Every pick, from 1 to 259, for this year's NFL draft, which begins Thursday. https://t.co/dD9QMNnHEr — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 26, 2021

Every team is essentially assigned draft picks each season, but they quickly become trade chips when an enticing offer is on the table. The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams don't have first-round draft picks in 2021after trades this past season for immediate players. The San Francisco 49ers have actually traded up to the third pick, which many around the National Football League believe will be used to draft a quarterback.

The 2020 NFL Draft was virtual last year, but this year's draft will be broadcast live from Cleveland, Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. To catch the 2021 NFL Draft live, tune into ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.