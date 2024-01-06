Eagles vs Giants injury report: Latest on DeVonta Smith, Darius Slay, D’Andre Swift, and more for Week 18

While the Philadelphia Eagles have guaranteed a playoff spot, the outcome of their Week 18 game will have significant repercussions. A season finale victory over the New York Giants will give them the NFC East division title, granted that the Dallas Cowboys will lose or tie with the Washington Commanders.

That scenario gives them the National Football Conference's second seed, ensuring a home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round. Conversely, regardless of the Cowboys-Commanders outcome, the Eagles will start the playoffs on the road against the NFC South champions if they lose to the Giants.

However, while the Eagles aim for a victory, they will play the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Injuries to their key players might make it more challenging for them to earn their 12th win this regular season.

Philadelphia Eagles injury report for 2023 Week 18

Seven players appear on the Eagles' official injury report for Week 18. Defensive tackle (ankle), Zach Cunningham (knee), Avonte Maddox (elbow), and Haason Reddick (illness) have unspecified statuses for their season finale.

Davis and Reddick did not participate during Wednesday's practice, while Maddox and Cunningham were limited participants. Two days later, they were full participants at practice, increasing their chances of playing against the New York Giants.

DeVonta Smith's injury status

The Eagles declared Smith officially out for Week 18 due to an ankle injury that kept him out of all three practice sessions this week. It will be the first game Smith will miss since joining Philadelphia in 2021. The wideout suffered the injury during the game against the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Luckily for Philadelphia, it's not a major injury that will sideline him for long. Therefore, he will be ready for the 2023 NFC playoffs. The former Alabama standout will finish the season with 81 receptions for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns.

Darius Slay's injury status

The All-Pro cornerback will also be out of action for the Eagles' season finale due to a knee injury. He hasn't played after Week 14, when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys. But before that game, the team already listed his injury.

Philadelphia is preserving veterans like Slay for the postseason. Likewise, the terrible field conditions at MetLife Stadium increase injury chances. Slay will finish the regular season with 48 solo tackles, 15 passes defended, two interceptions, and a touchdown.

D'Andre Swift's injury status

Due to an illness, the Eagles' leading rusher is questionable for Week 18. It will be the first game he will miss this season if the team decides to bench him this Sunday. If he doesn't, it will be the first regular season he will complete since entering the league in 2020.

It's a breakout season for the former Georgia standout since he never went over 617 yards in his three seasons with the Detroit Lions. After Philadelphia brought him in to replace Miles Sanders, he compensated their trust with 229 carries for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns.

New York Giants injury report for Week 18

Safety Jason Pinnock won't play due to a toe injury. Center John Michael Schmitz is questionable because of a shin injury, while cornerback Deonte Banks is doubtful due to a shoulder injury.

Linebacker Carter Coughlin (shoulder), safety Dane Belton (NIR-Personal), and cornerback Darnay Holmes (foot) did not have an official designation despite appearing on the injury report.

Tyrod Taylor injury update

A back injury limited the veteran quarterback in all three practice sessions this week. Despite that, the Giants did not designate him with an official status. He will likely be the starter in their season finale and will get an opportunity to surpass Tommy DeVito in passing yards.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Week 18 TV schedule: How to watch

While they have different fates after the regular season, this matchup is still a rivalry game. Therefore, the Giants won't easily fold even if they have an inferior record. After all, the Giants lost by only eight points in their first meeting.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: Fubo, Paramount+, YouTube TV, NFL+, DAZN (international)

TV Broadcast: CBS

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersy

Date and time: January 7, 2024, 4:25 pm ET