Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Eagles and Giants:
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants injury report
Philadelphia Eagles injury report
The Eagles have listed no players on their injury report for the game against the Giants.
New York Giants injury report
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants starting lineup
Philadelphia Eagles
QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, Lane Johnson
DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards, Genard Avery | CB - Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox | S - K'Won Wallace, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs
New York Giants
QB - Jake Fromm | RB - Saquon Barkley | WR - Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton | TE - Evan Engram | OL - Matt Peart, Will Hernandez, Billy Price, Matt Skura, Andrew Thomas
DL - Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB - Lorenzo Carter, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Azeez Ojulari | DB - James Bradberry, Aaron Robinson | S - Xavier McKinney, Logan Ryan | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon