Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Dec 26, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Preview

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Eagles and Giants:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants injury report

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

The Eagles have listed no players on their injury report for the game against the Giants.

New York Giants injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Ben BredesonGAnkleOut
Gary BrightwellRBNeckOut
Collin JohnsonWRHamstringOut
Austin JohnsonDLFootQuestionable
Kadarius ToneyWROblique/COVID Ramp UpQuestionable
J.R. ReedDBCOVID Ramp UpQuestionable
Oshane XiminesLBCOVID Ramp UpQuestionable

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants starting lineup

Philadelphia Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, Lane Johnson

DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards, Genard Avery | CB - Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox | S - K'Won Wallace, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

New York Giants

QB - Jake Fromm | RB - Saquon Barkley | WR - Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton | TE - Evan Engram | OL - Matt Peart, Will Hernandez, Billy Price, Matt Skura, Andrew Thomas

DL - Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB - Lorenzo Carter, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Azeez Ojulari | DB - James Bradberry, Aaron Robinson | S - Xavier McKinney, Logan Ryan | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
