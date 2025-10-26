Eagles vs. Giants prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 8 feat. Saquon Barkley, Cam Skattebo, and more

The Philadelphia Eagles have managed to stop the bleeding for now, but the scab could be ripped back open by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart once again. The Eagles and New York Giants are scheduled to battle once again in what is one of the top games of the week. The implications of the contest could be huge for the future of the NFC East, but what about your fantasy team?

Here's a look at how the game could go down as well as how you can profit from it with your fantasy football lineup.

Eagles vs. Giants prediction

Jalen Hurts at Philadelphia at Minnesota - Source: Imagn

Philadelphia and New York are playing for the second time in three games. It's very difficult to pull off a division sweep, no matter the team, in that quick a turnaround.

New York won the first game at MetLife Stadium. This time around, the game will take place in Philadelphia. Armed with home-field advantage and tape of two different Jaxson Dart losses to draw from, the contest will be much closer again.

However, Jalen Hurts will lose a tight battle to Dart with A.J. Brown out of the lineup. While Brown's production has been far from his best, he has helped open up his teammates. With Brown gone, Philadelphia will have a tough time moving the ball through the air.

New York will win 23-20.

Eagles vs. Giants fantasy picks

New York v Denver - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Cam Skattebo has taken the starting job and held on with both hands. For all intents and purposes, he has established himself as the successor to Saquon Barkley. Skattebo is a set-and-forget running back who should be used in the contest.

Barkley, meanwhile, should be benched after two down games. He has received plenty of volume with 12 and 18 carries in his last two games, respectively. However, he has failed to do much with those opportunities. The team is down a center, and the offensive line has struggled to defeat stacked boxes. Expect the pattern to continue.

With the receiver room likely to be tested more than usual with A.J. Brown out, consider using Dallas Goedert.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Giants on cable

Saquon Barkley at Philadelphia at Minnesota - Source: Imagn

Philadelphia and New York's contest will be shown on Fox at 1:00 PM EST, according to Philadelphia's official schedule. Check your local listings. The game will also be shown in part on Redzone. However, with seven games taking place during the first window, you are likely only to see small snippets of the game.

Still, with the contest arguably setting up the most entertaining on-paper battle of the early slate, Redzone is likely to show a bit more of the contest than others. Of course, the choice will be up to them based on how the game is going in comparison to the others.

