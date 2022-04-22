Earl Thomas landing spots: 3 NFL teams that makes sense for Former All-Pro Safety

Earl Thomas has been one of the best free safeties in the NFL during his decade-long career. He spent nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks as a major part of the infamous Legion of Boom, where he was selected to five total All-Pro teams and won a Super Bowl ring. He spent his final year with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2019 NFL season, where he was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former seven-time Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who last played for Baltimore in 2019 and who turns 33 in May, said today that he wants to resume his NFL career this season. “I’m ready,” Thomas texted. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point - I’m proud of that.” Former seven-time Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who last played for Baltimore in 2019 and who turns 33 in May, said today that he wants to resume his NFL career this season. “I’m ready,” Thomas texted. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point - I’m proud of that.”

After spending the last two years away from football, Earl Thomas has announced that he's ready to make his return to the NFL. He will be 33 years old entering the 2022 NFL season, so he could still have plenty left in the tank. He is currently a free agent, so could sign with any team that makes him an offer. Here are three potential landing spots that make sense for the superstar safety.

Potential destinations for free agent Earl Thomas during the 2022 NFL offseason

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys make sense as a landing spot for Earl Thomas for several reasons. Defensive back is one of their top priorities and Thomas expressed a few years ago that he wanted to play for the Cowboys.

-Earl Thomas on December 24,2017 “Please, the Cowboys, come get me.”-Earl Thomas on December 24,2017 https://t.co/gqp0eb2VFo

Thomas also already has a good relationship with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks during the Legion of Boom era.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have been aggressive during the 2022 NFL offseason in improving their defense. They acquired edge rusher Khalil Mack in a trade with the Chicago Bears and also signed cornerback JC Jackson, one of the best available free agents this year.

The Chargers could potentially continue adding pieces to their defense by signing Thomas. Pairing him at safety with Derwin James, one of the most dynamic defensive players in the NFL, could potentially form a lethal combination.

#3 - Miami Dolphins

Though the Miami Dolphins have a solid defense and are strong at the cornerback position, they could still use some help at safety. Signing Thomas would solidify their defensive secondary and further improve their defense, which is already one of their strengths. The Dolphins have made a ton of moves to improve their roster during the 2022 NFL offseason, so signing Thomas could continue their trend.

