3 reasons why Tom Brady to Miami Dolphins makes a lot of sense

Tom Brady infamously retired during the 2022 NFL offseason, only to change his mind a few weeks later. He announced that he would be returning for another year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A recent story has surfced that the retirement may have just been an attempt to force his way out of Tampa Bay and into the Miami Dolphins.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk But for the Brian Flores lawsuit, Tom Brady would have become a minority owner in Miami. Per @BenVolin , Brady also would have gotten a position high in the Miami front office. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfpH But for the Brian Flores lawsuit, Tom Brady would have become a minority owner in Miami. Per @BenVolin, Brady also would have gotten a position high in the Miami front office. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfpH

According to reports, the Dolphins were going to give Brady partial ownership of the franchise and then try to acquire him from the Buccaneers to play quarterback as well. The plan apparently fell through when Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the organization and Brady decided he would stay with the Buccaneers.

Brian Floyd @BrianMFloyd so tom brady’s plan was to fake retire, become an executive with the dolphins, bring in sean payton to coach, then unretire but the brian flores lawsuit blew everything up bostonglobe.com/2022/04/08/spo… so tom brady’s plan was to fake retire, become an executive with the dolphins, bring in sean payton to coach, then unretire but the brian flores lawsuit blew everything up bostonglobe.com/2022/04/08/spo… https://t.co/HkZTDRM3tm

While the idea of Tom Brady leaving the Buccaneers to join the Dolphins may sound strange at first, it makes a lot of sense for a few reasons.

He is an unrestricted free agent following the 2022 NFL season and can't be tagged by the Buccaneers because of a clause in his contract. So, he is free to go wherever he wants next year. Here's why it could be the Dolphins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

#1 - Dolphins have an elite roster after aggressive 2022 NFL offseason

The Dolphins have been one of the most active teams during the 2022 NFL offseason. The biggest move they made was acquiring superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

They also added some of the top available free agents such as Terron Armstead and Chase Edmonds without losing any of their key players from last year.

If Tom Brady is going to switch teams, it will only be to one that is built to win now. He will have to believe the roster is good enough to win a Super Bowl by adding him and making a few additional moves. It's similar to the situation with the Buccaneers when he joined them.

#2 - Major upgrade at quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa has been mediocre at best, so far, in his career as the starting quarterback for the Dolphins. Despite his lackluster play, the Dolphins still finished with a winning record in each of the last two seasons, proving the talent and depth of their roster.

Adding Tom Brady, as well as the other improvements they have made, would catapult them to legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

#3 - Buccaneers roster could be in a transitional period

The Buccaneers roster doesn't look nearly as strong entering the 2022 NFL season as it did a year ago.

Alex Cappa and Jordan Whitehead are among the star players who have officially moved on from the team. Many others, such as Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman, Jason Pierre-Paul, and Ndamukong Suh, are all currently free agents.

Tom Brady possibly believes that the Buccaneers are currently on the decline and entering a phase of rebuilding or restructuring of their once elite roster. If that's the case, he could see a move to the Dolphins as a potential upgrade, as almost all of their key players are locked in and ready to go.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat