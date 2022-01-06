Antonio Brown still listed on Buccaneers injury report heading into Week 18

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was involved in another negative headline during Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.

During the third quarter of the Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets, Brown had an outburst on the sideline. After removing half of his uniform, he stormed off the field and ultimately out of the stadium.

Head coach Bruce Arians stated after the game that Brown would no longer be a member of the Buccaneers. Three days later, Brown is yet to be officially released from the team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown

After the events that took place during the Buccaneers' Week 17 game against the Jets, and the definitive statement made by Bruce Arians, most assumed that Brown would be released from the team. While he may still be, he is currently still on the roster and was even listed on the Buccaneers' first injury report prior to the Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"Not injury related - personal" The #Bucs listed Antonio Brown on their Week 18 official injury report."Not injury related - personal" The #Bucs listed Antonio Brown on their Week 18 official injury report."Not injury related - personal" https://t.co/Lt8cp1YG09

If the Buccaneers were in fact going to release Brown, it's a bit surprising that they have not already officially done so. Listing him on the first official injury report in association with Wednesday's practice makes the situation even more confusing. He was not present at Wednesday's practice but has yet to be removed from the roster.

Brown is officially listed as a player who did not practice on Wednesday due to non-injury related personal reasons. It's a fairly vague designation, but not one that's surprising given all of the circumstances.

The Buccaneers' front office has yet to clarify an official definitive statement on Brown's future with the team. The fact that they haven't released him could possibly mean that they aren't going to.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs did not officially release WR Antonio Brown on today’s wire, per source. There are ongoing discussions with the NFL about how to move ahead in this situation. Bucs did not officially release WR Antonio Brown on today’s wire, per source. There are ongoing discussions with the NFL about how to move ahead in this situation.

What can the Buccaneers do about the Antonio Brown situation?

If the Buccaneers do in fact keep Brown on the roster, it gives them two realistic potential scenarios of what to do with him. They could activate him and play him for the NFL Playoffs, or they could have him on the roster but never activate him for a game. The latter would prevent any other teams from potentially signing Brown to their roster.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's still entirely possible that Brown will be released prior to the Buccaneers' Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers. The fact that they haven't yet, and even included him in the first injury report of the week, keeps the possibility open that he remains with the team after all.

Edited by Piyush Bisht