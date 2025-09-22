Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 4 ft. Justin Herbert, Breece Hall, Rome Odunze, Dalton Schultz

The 2025 fantasy football season is approaching Week 4 as players' worklaod around the NFL are becoming more defined. This helps fantasy managers determine weekly values for their potential options, but their upcoming matchups will always play a role in their outlooks as well. Here are some of the best targets and fades based on overall performances and current situations.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em Picks

Week 4 starts

Justin Herbert is having a strong fantasy football season so far, averaging nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns per game through the first three weeks. He is in an excellent situation to thrive in Week 4 when the the Los Angeles Chargers take on the New York Giants. He has elevated himself to a quarterback that must be started in all formats this week.

He is joined by Rome Odunze, who is having a breakout fantasy football season with the Chicago Bears. He has already totaled four touchdowns and currently ranks as the overall WR2 after finishing as the WR49 last year in his rookie season. A favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders makes him even more valuable this week.

Must Starts

Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen

Jalen Hurts

Justin Herbert

Patrick Mahomes

Jayden Daniels

Jahmyr Gibbs

Derrick Henry

Bijan Robinson

Christian McCaffrey

Kyren Williams

Saquon Barkley

De'Von Achane

James Cook

Jonathan Taylor

Bucky Irving

Omarion Hampton

Josh Jacobs

CeeDee Lamb

Justin Jefferson

Ja'Marr Chase

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Malik Nabers

Nico Collins

Rome Odunze

Drake London

Garrett Wilson

Ladd McConkey

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Puka Nacua

Trey McBride

Brock Bowers

Travis Kelce

Tyler Warren

Tucker Kraft

Sam LaPorta

DFS Picks

Baker Mayfield

Kyler Murray

Jaylen Warren

Cam Skattebo

Chuba Hubbard

George Pickens

Chris Olave

Emeka Egbuka

Jake Ferguson

Juwan Johnson

Fantasy Football Week 4 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 4 sits

The New York Jets have opted to use more of a committee approach to their backfield this season than they have in recent years. This has negatively impacted Breece Hall, who is no longer an elite fantasy football running back. His value has plummeted to the point that he should be benched in most leagues this week after his carries have decreased in every game this year so far.

Another fade candidate for Week 4 is Dalton Schultz, who failed to capitalize on several injuries to the Houston Texans' pass catchers. He has totaled just 96 yards across three games and his output could derease even more now that Christian Kirk has officially returned. Schultz should be benched, or even potentially dropped, until he can carve out a larger role.

Must Sits

Russell Wilson

Tua Tagovailoa

Breece Hall

Isiah Pacheco

Rhamondre Stevenson

Christian Kirk

Adam Thielen

Josh Downs

Dalton Schultz

Pat Freiermuth

DFS Fades

CJ Stroud

Daniel Jones

Ashton Jeanty

Chase Brown

David Montgomery

Tee Higgins

Tyreek Hill

Calvin Ridley

Mark Andrews

David Njoku

