Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 4 ft. Justin Herbert, Breece Hall, Rome Odunze, Dalton Schultz

The 2025 fantasy football season is approaching Week 4 as players' worklaod around the NFL are becoming more defined. This helps fantasy managers determine weekly values for their potential options, but their upcoming matchups will always play a role in their outlooks as well. Here are some of the best targets and fades based on overall performances and current situations.
Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em Picks
Justin Herbert is having a strong fantasy football season so far, averaging nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns per game through the first three weeks. He is in an excellent situation to thrive in Week 4 when the the Los Angeles Chargers take on the New York Giants. He has elevated himself to a quarterback that must be started in all formats this week.
He is joined by Rome Odunze, who is having a breakout fantasy football season with the Chicago Bears. He has already totaled four touchdowns and currently ranks as the overall WR2 after finishing as the WR49 last year in his rookie season. A favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders makes him even more valuable this week.
Must Starts
- Lamar Jackson
- Josh Allen
- Jalen Hurts
- Justin Herbert
- Patrick Mahomes
- Jayden Daniels
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Derrick Henry
- Bijan Robinson
- Christian McCaffrey
- Kyren Williams
- Saquon Barkley
- De'Von Achane
- James Cook
- Jonathan Taylor
- Bucky Irving
- Omarion Hampton
- Josh Jacobs
- CeeDee Lamb
- Justin Jefferson
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Malik Nabers
- Nico Collins
- Rome Odunze
- Drake London
- Garrett Wilson
- Ladd McConkey
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Puka Nacua
- Trey McBride
- Brock Bowers
- Travis Kelce
- Tyler Warren
- Tucker Kraft
- Sam LaPorta
DFS Picks
- Baker Mayfield
- Kyler Murray
- Jaylen Warren
- Cam Skattebo
- Chuba Hubbard
- George Pickens
- Chris Olave
- Emeka Egbuka
- Jake Ferguson
- Juwan Johnson
Fantasy Football Week 4 Sit 'Em Picks
The New York Jets have opted to use more of a committee approach to their backfield this season than they have in recent years. This has negatively impacted Breece Hall, who is no longer an elite fantasy football running back. His value has plummeted to the point that he should be benched in most leagues this week after his carries have decreased in every game this year so far.
Another fade candidate for Week 4 is Dalton Schultz, who failed to capitalize on several injuries to the Houston Texans' pass catchers. He has totaled just 96 yards across three games and his output could derease even more now that Christian Kirk has officially returned. Schultz should be benched, or even potentially dropped, until he can carve out a larger role.
Must Sits
- Russell Wilson
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Breece Hall
- Isiah Pacheco
- Rhamondre Stevenson
- Christian Kirk
- Adam Thielen
- Josh Downs
- Dalton Schultz
- Pat Freiermuth
DFS Fades
- CJ Stroud
- Daniel Jones
- Ashton Jeanty
- Chase Brown
- David Montgomery
- Tee Higgins
- Tyreek Hill
- Calvin Ridley
- Mark Andrews
- David Njoku
