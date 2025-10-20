Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 8 ft. Jaxson Dart, Tony Pollard, Evan Engram, Chris Olave

Week 8 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and managers should now begin preparing their lineups. This week can present more challenges than most for many managers as the maxmium of six NFL teams are on their bye week. This means that less lineup options are avilable, but here are some of the best ones to target and fade.
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em Picks
The New Orleans Saints offense has severely struggled to find consistency, but this hasn't stopped Chris Olave from being extremely productive. He ranks as the WR12 with 44 receptions for 440 yards and has been targeted 10 or more times in five of his games. This gives him a safe floor, and considering his favorable matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he also has a desirable ceiling.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Jaxson Dart has been impressive in fantasy football since taking over for Russell Wilson as the New York Giants starting quarterback. He has finished as the QB16 or better in all four of his starts, despite one of the toughest schedules of any quarterback. This includes a QB3 finish against the Philadelphia Eagles, who he will face off against again this week.
Must Starts
- Josh Allen
- Jalen Hurts
- Lamar Jackson
- Patrick Mahomes
- Jaxson Dart
- Bijan Robinson
- De'Von Achane
- Christian McCaffrey
- Saquon Barkley
- James Cook
- Derrick Henry
- Josh Jacobs
- Jonathan Taylor
- Justin Jefferson
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Drake London
- Rome Odunze
- Chris Olave
- Nico Collins
- CeeDee Lamb
- Courtland Sutton
- DK Metcalf
- Rashee Rice
- George Kittle
- Tyler Warren
- Jake Ferguson
DFS Picks
- Baker Mayfield
- Bo Nix
- Kimani Vidal
- Jaylen Warren
- Chase Brown
- Rashid Shaheed
- Michael Pittman Jr.
- DJ Moore
- Tucker Kraft
- Dalton Kincaid
Fantasy Football Week 8 Sit 'Em Picks
The Tennessee Titans have been using a split bacfkfield in recent weeks since Tyjae Spears retruned to full health. This has plummeted Tony Pollard in fantasy football as he has surrendeder a sighnificant portion of his workload. Pollard has set season-lows with 12 touches in each of his past two games and has a difficult matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, making him a clear fade.
Evan Engram has been disappoitning in his first season with the Denver Broncos. Despite being targeted at least six times in each of his past four games, he has yet to record a finish better than TE12 in any of his six total games. He has also recorded fewer than 50 yards in all of his starts, so he should be avoided against the Dallas Cowboys, despite a favorable situation.
Must Sits
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Bryce Young
- Tony Pollard
- TreVeyon Henderson
- Nick Chubb
- Jerry Jeudy
- Josh Downs
- Elic Ayomanor
- Chig Okonkwo
- Evan Engram
DFS Fades
- Dak Prescott
- Jordan Love
- Quinshon Judkins
- D'Andre Swift
- Jordan Mason
- Jaylen Waddle
- Tee Higgins
- Ladd McConkey
- Mark Andrews
- Travis Kelce
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.