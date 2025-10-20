Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 8 ft. Jaxson Dart, Tony Pollard, Evan Engram, Chris Olave

Week 8 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and managers should now begin preparing their lineups. This week can present more challenges than most for many managers as the maxmium of six NFL teams are on their bye week. This means that less lineup options are avilable, but here are some of the best ones to target and fade.

Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em Picks

Week 8 starts

The New Orleans Saints offense has severely struggled to find consistency, but this hasn't stopped Chris Olave from being extremely productive. He ranks as the WR12 with 44 receptions for 440 yards and has been targeted 10 or more times in five of his games. This gives him a safe floor, and considering his favorable matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he also has a desirable ceiling.

Jaxson Dart has been impressive in fantasy football since taking over for Russell Wilson as the New York Giants starting quarterback. He has finished as the QB16 or better in all four of his starts, despite one of the toughest schedules of any quarterback. This includes a QB3 finish against the Philadelphia Eagles, who he will face off against again this week.

Must Starts

Josh Allen

Jalen Hurts

Lamar Jackson

Patrick Mahomes

Jaxson Dart

Bijan Robinson

De'Von Achane

Christian McCaffrey

Saquon Barkley

James Cook

Derrick Henry

Josh Jacobs

Jonathan Taylor

Justin Jefferson

Ja'Marr Chase

Drake London

Rome Odunze

Chris Olave

Nico Collins

CeeDee Lamb

Courtland Sutton

DK Metcalf

Rashee Rice

George Kittle

Tyler Warren

Jake Ferguson

DFS Picks

Baker Mayfield

Bo Nix

Kimani Vidal

Jaylen Warren

Chase Brown

Rashid Shaheed

Michael Pittman Jr.

DJ Moore

Tucker Kraft

Dalton Kincaid

Fantasy Football Week 8 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 8 sits

The Tennessee Titans have been using a split bacfkfield in recent weeks since Tyjae Spears retruned to full health. This has plummeted Tony Pollard in fantasy football as he has surrendeder a sighnificant portion of his workload. Pollard has set season-lows with 12 touches in each of his past two games and has a difficult matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, making him a clear fade.

Evan Engram has been disappoitning in his first season with the Denver Broncos. Despite being targeted at least six times in each of his past four games, he has yet to record a finish better than TE12 in any of his six total games. He has also recorded fewer than 50 yards in all of his starts, so he should be avoided against the Dallas Cowboys, despite a favorable situation.

Must Sits

Tua Tagovailoa

Bryce Young

Tony Pollard

TreVeyon Henderson

Nick Chubb

Jerry Jeudy

Josh Downs

Elic Ayomanor

Chig Okonkwo

Evan Engram

DFS Fades

Dak Prescott

Jordan Love

Quinshon Judkins

D'Andre Swift

Jordan Mason

Jaylen Waddle

Tee Higgins

Ladd McConkey

Mark Andrews

Travis Kelce

