Early Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 18: Aaron Jones, Baker Mayfield, Ty Chandler in the spotlight

Week 18 will conclude the 2023 fantasy football season in all leagues that have not yet completed the championship round of their playoffs. Some leagues choose to hold a two-week-long final round that began last week and others simply host their championships this week. Regardless of the situation, all managers with a matchup this week will need a victory to solidify their final standing.

Managers who have made it this far into their fantasy football playoffs are likely well aware of how important it is to capitalize on favorable matchups. The best weekly lineups don't necessarily need to include the best overall players, but rather the players in the best weekly situations.

Determining which players to target in fantasy football each week is based on a large number of variables. Some of the most crucial factors include injury situations to relevant players, recent individual performances, direct weekly matchups, offensive projections, expected workload and potential game scripts.

Using the Start/Sit Optimizer can make this complicated and extensive process much easier. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable for any player in a given week before generating lineup advice and fantasy projections. It can help to make sure all lineups are fully maximized.

Week 18 presents an additional challenge in fantasy football than in any other week. NFL teams with nothing left to play for sometimes choose to bench some of their starters and give them extra rest for the postseason. The Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Kansas City Chiefs are all locked into their current playoff seed, so managers should be cautious before using any of their players in fantasy lineups.

Taking all of this into consideration, here are some of the best targets and fades in Week 18, including one start and sit from each of the four major positions.

Fantasy Football Week 18 Start 'Em Picks

Week 18 RBs

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has cooled off a bit from his scorching hot streak in fantasy football. Following a stretch where he recorded six top-three finishes in seven games, he has now finished as QB14 or worse in three of the past four weeks. An important matchup with the Washington Commanders could change that as they allow the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

In addition to the favorable situation, Week 18 is a pivotal situation for the Dallas Cowboys. A victory against the Commanders clinches the number two seed in the NFC for the NFL Playoffs. This means that all of their starters will play and that Prescott needs to bring a strong performance.

Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones finally appears to be fully healthy after battling injuries all season long. He has exceeded 20 touches with more than 120 yards in each of his past two games and has finished among the top 15 weekly running backs in both of them. He should be heavily utilized again in a crucial Week 18 matchup for the Green Bay Packers.

With a win this week, the Packers clinch a spot in the playoffs. In all three games this year that Jones has received at least 20 carries, they have recorded a victory in all of them. This could be another winning formula against the Chicago Bears. Their defense has improved lately, but they are still allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley has been inconsistent during the 2023 fantasy football season but has still found his way to some massive performances. He has finished among the top-ten weekly wide receivers five times, including a season-best WR1 finish in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans. He faces them again in Week 18, giving him plenty of upside in this matchup.

The Titans are also allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, so they have struggled to defend the position. The Jacksonville Jaguars also need a win this week to clinch a spot in the playoffs, as well as a division title, so there is no risk of Ridley sitting out at all.

Darren Waller

Darren Waller missed six weeks in the middle of the 2023 fantasy football season with a hamstring injury but has been relatively productive in each of his three games since returning. He is averaging four receptions on six targets across the past three weeks, giving him fairly reliable volume with the New York Giants.

He will also have a favorable matchup in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles' struggling defense. They currently rank 31st in defending the pass and are allowing the 13th most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Waller has plenty of upside for the final week of the season.

Stroud vs Mayfield

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has served as a useful streaming quarterback during the 2023 fantasy football season. He has finished among the top 12 weekly quarterbacks in exactly half of his 16 games this year, making him a borderline starter in traditional one-quarterback leagues.

Despite his strong season, Mayfield should still be faded in a sneaky-difficult Week 18 matchup. While the Carolina Panthers have been one of the worst overall teams in the NFL, they surprisingly allow the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. This means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are much more likely to rely on their rushing game this week.

Ty Chandler

Ty Chandler has clearly surpassed Alexander Mattison as the leading running back in the Minnesota Vikings' offense. He has received more touches and been more efficient in every game since they decided to give him an extended role. He has emerged as a solid fantasy football option but should be faded in a difficult Week 18 matchup.

The Detroit Lions defense has severely struggled to defend the pass this year, but they are still one of the best in the NFL in stopping the rush. This includes allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to running backs, so Chandler should be avoided.

Drake London

Drake London has been having a disappointing 2023 fantasy football season despite being the clear WR1 for the Atlanta Falcons. He has exceeded 100 yards in just two games this year with just three weekly finishes among the top 20 wide receivers.

Things won't get any easier for London in his final game of the regular season against the New Orleans Saints. Their defense has been solid in many categories this season, including allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson continues to be heavily involved in the Dallas Cowboys passing game, but his fantasy football output has been unimpressive in recent weeks. Despite averaging more than seven targets per game over the past three weeks, he has finished outside of the top 20 weekly tight ends in all three games.

While the Washington Commanders have but one of the worst defenses in the entire NFL in most statistical categories, defending tight ends has been one of their few strengths. They are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position, making Ferguson a clear fade candidate.