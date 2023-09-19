Early Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 3: Projections for Puka Nacua, Kyle Pitts and more

It's never too early for fantasy football managers to begin preparing their lineups for the next matchup. Despite Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season just being completed, it's fair to start looking ahead to Week 3.

This can potentially give some fantasy managers an edge, as their early preparations, including matchup analysis, may help them make the proper roster moves to optimize their lineups.

Week 3 features another full slate of 16 NFL games, making all healthy fantasy football players an option.

The following list will give one early player to target and another to avoid in each of the four major offensive positions, utilizing the Start/Sit Optimizer to generate some of the best options.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em

Lawrence vs Watson in Week 3

QB - Trevor Lawrence

While Trevor Lawrence finished as the worst starting quarterback in fantasy football last week as QB32, it's not time to give up on the superstar.

This game was almost definitely an outlier, as he's been among the top five since the halfway point of last year. He has an extremely favorable matchup with the Houston Texans in Week 3, so don't hesitate to start him.

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs disappointed many fantasy managers when he recorded just nine touches in Week 1.

He nearly doubled his involvement with 16 targets in Week 2. Pair that with David Montgomery dealing with a hamstring injury, and Week 3 could be when Gibbs explodes for the performance many managers have been waiting for.

WR - Puka Nacua

Until he shows any signs of slowing down, Puka Nacua has officially become a must-start in all fantasy lineups, regardless of format.

He already has 25 receptions this year, setting a new NFL record for the most receptions by any player in the first two games of a career.

TE - Sam LaPorta

When the Detroit Lions drafted Sam LaPorta, he showed several potential signs that he could be an elite tight end one day. That time may already be coming after he's finished among the top eight tight ends in fantasy football for each of his first two weeks in the NFL.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Sit 'Em

TEs in Week 3

QB - Daniel Jones

There couldn't be a much worse situation for Daniel Jones in Week 3. He faces the San Francisco 49ers, one of the best defenses in the NFL, on the road on a short week on Thursday Night Football. He will also likely have to do without Saquon Barkley, who was injured last week.

RB - Jerome Ford

With Nick Chubb out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season with a major knee injury, Jerome Ford is the new starting running back for the Cleveland Browns.

While his fantasy football outlook is bright for the rest of the season, he should still be avoided in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans' stout rushing defense.

WR - Juju Smith-Schuster

Despite recording a solid 13 targets across his first two games of the season, Juju Smith-Schuster has turned that into just a disappointing 61 yards.

Things won't get any easier for him in Week 3, as he will likely have to compete against Sauce Gardner in coverage.

TE - Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts is one of the most talented tight ends in the NFL, but he is off to another disappointing season.

He has totaled just four receptions on eight targets for 59 yards, as the Atlanta Falcons seem committed to their rushing game. Pitts can be avoided in fantasy football until he shows any sort of consistent production.

