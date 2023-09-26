Early Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 4: Sam LaPorta, Garrett Wilson, Derrick Henry in the spotlight

Each week of every fantasy football season requires managers to carefully analyze their lineup options and decide which direction they want to go in. Lineups should never be set blindly on just name value. Instead, each player's fantasy football projections should be based on recent performances and their upcoming matchup, among many other factors.

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season offers another full slate of 16 games featuring all 32 teams, so all healthy players will be potential fantasy football options. The following list suggests some of the best players at each position to target and others to avoid when setting this week's fantasy football lineups, generated using our Start/Sit Optimizer.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em candidates

QB - Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is having an incredible 2023 fantasy football season so far. With the exception of Week 2, when he finished as the QB against the New England Patriots, he has finished among the top two quarterbacks in his other games this season.

He has also already recorded more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdown passes with elite efficiency. This includes a stellar completion percentage and league-leading passer rating.

Making his QB2 finish in Week 3 even more impressive is that he did so without Jaylen Waddle, the second-best offensive player on the Miami Dolphins' roster. With Waddle expected to return for Week 4, the early NFL MVP frontrunner will have all his weapons available. This also includes the newly emerged rookie De'Von Achane, who went for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns last week.

Making Tagovailoa a must-start in Week 4, in addition to his incredible start this year, is a favorable matchup against the Buffalo Bills in a potential shootout. In their two meetings last year, the Bills and Dolphins combined to score 101 points. Tagovailoa is one of the best fantasy football quarterbacks this week and is a must-start in all lineups.

RB - Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry doesn't look like the same workhorse this year that he has been for the last half of a decade for the Tennessee Titans. He has basically been a lock to exceed 300 carries and 1,500 rushing yards any year that he has been healthy. He has also never really been challenged for touches in the Titans' backfield, as he's played in more than 90 percent of his healthy offensive snaps.

The 2023 NFL season has been a bit of a different story, as rookie Tyjae Spears has been the Titans' preferred running back in obvious passing situations. Henry's usually insane workload has also decreased this year, recording only 51 carries in his first three games.

Despite emerging as a fantasy football trade candidate due to his relative decline, he still needs to be started on rosters where he's still present. He will get at least 15 carries, possibly up to 30, so he could realistically break out against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

WR - Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets' offense took a major hit when Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury and was replaced by Zach Wilson, one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. He's the first quarterback in the last 50 years to finish in last place in passer rating for two consecutive seasons.

While their offensive players are much less valuable in fantasy football now, at least the Jets have shown a commitment to try to get the ball to Garrett Wilson.

While it's below his preseason expectations, Wilson has still recorded 22 targets and two touchdowns this year. He could also be busy in Week 4 in a favorable matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets will have to pass often to keep up with their high-scoring offense, so Wilson's expected volume and high touchdown probability make him a sneaky strong play this week.

TE - Sam LaPorta

The tight end position is often the most difficult to navigate in fantasy football due to the relative weakness of the available options. Finding reliable production is extremely challenging unless a roster has one of the few elite tight ends. A new contender to join the rare list of weekly starting tight ends has recently emerged in Sam LaPorta.

The Detroit Lions have essentially featured LaPorta as the second option in their passing game, only behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. He has already recorded 18 receptions on 22 targets while increasing his weekly statistical output. He holds the upside of a top-five tight end and needs to be started this week.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Sit 'Em candidates

QB - Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys made major offensive changes during the 2023 NFL offseason. Among the most notable, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was fired, and head coach Mike McCarthy took over the role of their offensive playcaller. While their offense has continued to be productive overall, it has significantly hurt Dak Prescott from a fantasy perspective.

The Cowboys have been much more focused on running the ball and playing defense, leaving Prescott with just three touchdowns in his first three games. He has also failed to finish in the top 15 fantasy football quarterbacks in any week this year. He can be left on the bench in Week 4, especially in a difficult matchup against the New England Patriots.

RB - Alexander Mattison

Alexander Mattison finally got his opportunity to be a full-time starting running back this year when Dalvin Cook departed for the New York Jets. This skyrocketed his fantasy football value prior to the start of the season, but he has failed to live up to his expectations. He's averaging just 13 carries per game and has yet to score a single rushing touchdown.

Further decreasing Mattison's value is the Vikings' recent addition of Cam Akers, who they acquired via trade with the Los Angeles Rams. It's unclear how the backfield workload will be distributed moving forward, and until their roles become more defined, Mattison and Akers are better off left on the bench for fantasy football.

WR - Drake London

Drake London entered the 2023 fantasy football season with high expectations as the only established wide receiver on the Atlanta Falcons roster and coming off an impressive rookie season last year. Unfortunately, he has completely failed to live up to the hype and has been one of the most disappointing overall fantasy players this year so far.

London opened his 2023 season with zero points in Week 1 and recently turned in a terrible WR80 performance in Week 3. He was drafted to serve as WR2 on most fantasy rosters this year but should be left on the bench wherever possible. Even in a favorable matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, he can't realistically be trusted in fantasy lineups.

TE - David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns were expected to pass the ball more in 2023 than they have in recent years to feature Deshaun Watson. This would theoretically make David Njoku a popular target in fantasy drafts this year. While the Browns have, in fact, increased their passing percentage, it hasn't resulted in breakout numbers for Njoku.

The tight end has failed to exceed 50 yards in any game this year so far while finishing outside the top 20 fantasy players in the position in all three weeks. He doesn't belong in fantasy lineups until he shows he can increase his output in Watson's passing game.