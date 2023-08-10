Is Alexander Mattison a good fantasy football pick? 2023 outlook for Vikings' Dalvin Cook replacement

Alexander Mattison has been patiently waiting for his opportunity to become a starting running. That time has finally arrived ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The Minnesota Vikings shockingly released superstar Dalvin Cook during the offseason, clearing the top spot on their depth chart for Mattison. This instantly makes him an intriguing target in fantasy football.

Cook has been one of the top fantasy running backs in recent years, eclipsing 250 touches and 1,100 total yards in each of the past four seasons. This suggests that Alexander Mattison should be in line for a massive workload in his first year as a starter. If he can capitalize on his usage, he has an excellent chance of being a major fantasy football asset.

While the sample size is limited, Mattison has delivered in his rare opportunities for an increased role. He has received 20 or more carries just five times in his career so far, but has surpassed 100 yards in three of those games. He also holds a career average of more than 4 yards per carry. This gives him RB1 upside for the 2023 fantasy football season if he can handle the expected workload.

The Vikings' high-powered offense should create plenty of touchdown opportunities for Mattison, further increasing his potential fantasy value. Cook scored 43 total touchdowns over the past four years. Most of those chances will theoretically go to Mattison this year.

Alexander Mattison's ADP makes him potential steal in 2023 fantasy football

Alexander Mattison

Alexander Mattison currently hold an ADP of around 65 in PPR formats ahead of the 2023 fantasy football season. With most fantasy leagues having 10 or 12 total teams, this means he's often being selected somewhere between the fifth and seventh rounds in most fantasy drafts, depending on the scoring system.

The Minnesota Vikings' new starter also currently ranks 22nd among running backs, making him an RB2 on most fantasy rosters. He holds tremendous upside for where he's currently being valued. For reference, Dalvin Cook was being selected in the first round of most 2022 fantasy football drafts.

Mattison's ADP currently places him in the same range as other backs such as Cam Akers and Rachaad White. He has much more upside than most backs in his tier, especially considering his situation. If he can directly replace Cook's production, he will be an absolute steal. Even if he doesn't, but still comes relatively close, he can realistically emerge from an RB2 to RB1 in fantasy football.

