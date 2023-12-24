Easton Stick Chargers contract: How much is QB earning in Los Angeles?

Easton Stick is a backup quarterback of the LA Chargers for the 2023 NFL season. The career backup is Justin Herbert's backup in Los Angeles, and he has played for the Chargers for the entirety of his five-year NFL career.

According to Spotrac, Stick earns $1,800,000 annually with the LA Chargers. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers, including a $152,500 signing bonus and $1,152,500 in total guarantees.

How much has Easton Stick earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Easton Stick earned $5,063,563 during his five-year NFL career. The North Dakota State alum has only played for the Chargers since getting drafted and has played backup to every franchise quarterback since 2019.

Stick is one of the few constants in the ever-revolving door at Los Angeles, and he's a solid team player in his backup role. Stick entered the season as one of Justin Herbert's designated backups and admirably played the role.

Easton Stick's NFL career timeline

Easton Stick was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers after a decent collegiate career with the North Dakota State Bison. Following his fifth season with North Dakota State, Stick declared for the 2019 NFL draft.

Coming into the draft, Stick was viewed as a third-day pick. The LA Chargers shared the sentiment and selected Stick in round five of the 2019 draft. Upon getting drafted, Stick signed his rookie contract and joined the squad.

Stick got his first start for the LoA Chargers in 2023, four years after he was drafted. This comes after the Chargers announced on Dec. 12, 2023, that Stick would take over as the designated starting quarterback following Justin Herbert's season-ending injury. The career backup is set to end the year as the Chargers' starter and potentially add to his career stat line heading into 2024.

Stick's persistence has undoubtedly paid off, with the former college football standout ignoring potential opportunities on other franchises to earn his spot on the Chargers. He will now get to play for a better contract in LA or elsewhere entering 2024.

