Ed Oliver Bills contract: How much does DT earn in Buffalo?

Ed Oliver is usually not someone fans will mention when discussing the Buffalo Bills' success.

Most often, they will point towards Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, and that is fair. As one of the foremost passer-receiver duos of the 2020's, they have combined to score plenty of points for the reigning AFC East champions.

But the fifth-year defensive tackle has also received his fair share of the credit, whether it be by tackling and sacking people or freeing up the likes of Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds for the same. Case in point: his current contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the offseason, Oliver, then entering the final year of his rookie deal, agreed to a four-year, $68 million extension, keeping him in Orchard Park until 2027. While that is obviously smaller than either Allen's or Diggs' own extensions, paying only $17 million annually, it still represents both big money in his position and a significant investment for the Bills.

Ed Oliver's career earnings in the NFL

Said $17 million annual payday is just smaller than the entirety of Oliver's rookie contract.

Upon joining the team in 2019, he agreed to a $19.7 million deal over four years, all of it fully guaranteed. That would mean almost $5 million annually. In addition, as a first-round pick, he was entitled to a fifth-year option, which was invoked in 2022 and included a $14,750,000 signing bonus.

Overall, the 2019 All-Rookie Team member has earned $36,588,022 in his career, which includes bonuses and incentives.

Ed Oliver's NFL timeline

By the time Ed Oliver decided to join the NFL after his junior year at Houston, he was already one of the top defensive prospects of the then-upcoming class, boasting the following accolades:

2× Consensus All-American (2017, 2018)

3× First-Team All-American (2016–2018)

AAC Defensive Player of the Year (2017)

AAC Rookie of the Year (2016)

Outland Trophy (2017)

Bill Willis Trophy (2016)

3× First-Team All-AAC (2016–2018)

AAC All-Freshman Team (2016)

He would be chosen by the Buffalo Bills with the ninth overall pick and immediately make an impact, helping the team reach the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. The Bills would win the AFC East three consecutively after, and Oliver started all but one of the games (regular-season and playoffs) he played in that span.