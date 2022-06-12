"If you're coached by him, put your pants on" - Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed blitzes Jack Del Rio over inappropriate comments concerning Jan. 6 insurrection

Jack Del Rio is the defensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, but many believe that may be a temporary position as the former head coach recently made waves for comments regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capital.

The comments have drawn the ire of many, including Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed. Here is what Reed had to say regarding the controversial take from the Commanders' DC:

“Today, I’m sick and tired! A dust up! 100,000 is not enough. Money ain’t nothing to a person who is recycled through coaching. It’s always one. First, it was [Nick] Saban. Now, it’s Jack to just remind US what it is! Man if [you’re] coached by him, put your pants on! It's simple right and wrong. Wrong.”

Reed is responding to Del Rio's belief that the insurrection at the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021 was simply a "dust-up." Here are the rest of his words about the event and the post-George Floyd protests in the spring and summer of 2020:

"Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed, but this is ???"

The Commanders reacted quickly in an effort to address the controversial comments. Here is a statement from Commanders' head coach Ron Rivera:

"His comments do not reflect the organization's views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV [D.C.-Maryland-Virginia]. As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged."

Del Rio was ultimately fined $100,000, which will be donated to the United States Capital Police Memorial Fund.

What's next for Washington Commanders DC Jack Del Rio?

The Commanders DC also issued a separate, personal apology for his comments by saying the following:

"I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Referencing that situation as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry. I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America. I love, respect, and support all my fellow coaches, players, and staff that I work with and respect their views and opinions."

Del Rio's words could not have come at a worse time as the Commanders are currently in the midst of trying to get funding for a new stadium. The Virginia General Assembly decided on Thursday to wait until next year to vote on whether or not the team will be approved to receive funds for a new stadium.

Some believe that might be a direct response to the defensive coordinator's insensitive comments. There is now a groundswell for Del Rio to be fired.

At a time in the world when controversy moves mountains, could the Commanders see this as even more bad publicity at a time when they want to get a new stadium?

Only time will tell.

As for now, the Commanders' DC is scheduled to address the players at the start of Tuesday's three-day mini-camp.

