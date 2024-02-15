Eddie Jackson landing spots: 5 best fits for ex-Bears safety in 2024

The Chicago Bears have announced that they are parting ways with veteran safety Eddie Jackson. After seven years and 100 games, Jackson will be on the lookout for a new team this offseason, and he should have plenty of suitors.

With Jackson known for being a ball hawk who takes the ball away for fun, several teams should be interested in his services. While it isn't known the type of salary he would command, a 30-year-old safety likely isn't going to break the market.

Where could Jackson end up? Here are five potential landing spots for the Pro Bowl safety.

Landing spots for Eddie Jackson

#5, Buffalo Bills

The Bills already have Jorden Poyer and Micah Hyde, but the duo is beginning to show signs of their age, and Hyde is entering free agency.

Jackson is a couple of years younger than both. He would be a cheaper alternative. Given the Bill's salary cap situation, a move for Jackson could be seen as smart.

#4, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have a host of salary cap concerns as several defensive starters are set to hit free agency. Justin Madubuike, Patrick Queen and several others, including Geno Stone, are the big fishes in the free agency pool.

If the Ravens sign Madubuike, which many expect, it will likely mean others have to walk out the door. Getting Jackson as part of the Raven's secondary would be quite the move.

#3, Washington Commanders

With Dan Quinn taking over the Commanders, who have the most cap space, Eddie Jackson presents an enticing thought. With fellow safety Kamren Curl set to hit free agency as well, signing both would present great business for Quinn and the new Washington regime.

Jackson won't break the bank and would be a cost-effective free-agency addition.

#2, Dallas Cowboys

With Jayron Kearce set to hit the free-agency market, Mike Zimmer will be wanting a replacement. Given his time in Minnesota with the Vikings, Zimmer would have gotten a first-hand look at Eddie Jackson.

Getting a veteran ball hawk to roam the secondary with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland is an exciting thought, and he would come at a cheap rate, something that owner Jerry Jones would love.

#1, New York Jets

With Jordan Whitehead and Chuck Clark set to hit the free-agency market, getting a veteran in Eddie Jackson at cost could be appealing to the Jets.

After having wasted the defense's good play this season due to poor offense, perhaps Aaron Rodgers' side of the ball gets more of an overhaul, but in Jackson, the Jets would be adding a savvy safety who could help shore up the secondary.