Eddie Mayerik cause of death: How did Bills superfan pass away?

The Bills Mafia lost a beloved member on Thursday, as superfan Eddie Mayerik passed away at age 8 as he dealt with a congenital heart defect.

Eddie was born with two valve defects and essentially no pulmonary artery, which carries blood from the heart to the lungs to deliver oxygen to the rest of the body. His father, Nick Mayerik, is a trainer who has shared plenty of Eddie's battles on his Twitter account, and he was the one who delivered the sad news to the world:

Nick ✌🏻❤️ @NickMayerik Eddie isn’t suffering anymore. He’s left the physical world. But his love and spirit will live on forever bc he was such a force. Such a light. I’m so broken. I love you all. Thank You for ALWAYS being there. #Eddiesinfantryforever Eddie isn’t suffering anymore. He’s left the physical world. But his love and spirit will live on forever bc he was such a force. Such a light. I’m so broken. I love you all. Thank You for ALWAYS being there. #Eddiesinfantryforever

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eddie's history has been a sad one, but on the other side, the strength he showed throughout his life has been motivational and inspiring. His father has spend most of his recent life trying to take care of the kid, but as he works as a trainer, he could see a bigger source of strength than athletes at his peak.

Unfortunately, the kid's history ended Thursday, but Nick made sure that everyone could see how much of a great kid his son was. And we can only wish him the best as his family go through a tough time.

Bills' Damar Hamlin sent a nice message to Eddie before kid's death

The Buffalo Bills player who almost perished in the football field in January sent his best wishes to the kid earlier during the day, but unfortunately it wasn't enough.

Hamlin himself almost died in one of the scariest scenes that ever happened in an NFL game. He had a cardiac arrest following a routine tackle made on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and had it not been for the excellent job made by doctors on-site, he would not have survived.

While everything happened on live television and the game was suspended, and later declared a no contest by the NFL, we could see how the doctors saved his life by administering CPR. The Buffalo Bills did play the Cincinnati Bengals again during the 2022-23 playoffs, but they were outmatched 33-14 at home.

Hamlin is now back in training and he should resume his NFL career in 2023 without any sequel.

Poll : 0 votes