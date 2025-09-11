Eddy Piñeiro Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add 49ers K? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Eddy Piñeiro is back in the NFL after missing Week 1. The former Panthers kicker was added to the San Francisco 49ers after Jake Moody ran out of welcome with the team after their Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Managers now have a chance to cash in. However, is the move worth it? Here's a look at what to expect from the new 49ers kicker.
Should you add 49ers K Eddy Piñeiro in Week 2 Waiver Wire?
Adding Piñeiro to one's fantasy team isn't quite as simple as wondering if he'll deliver on his own. Unlike most positions, Piñeiro will live and die by how his team sets him up. As a kicker who has kicked more than 80% in five separate seasons, he will produce more times than not.
However, the question is how far he will be asked to kick from, starting in Week 2. The New Orleans Saints had a bottom-three defense in yards per game but a middle-of-the-road defense in points allowed per game. That sets the stage for plenty of field goal opportunities instead of extra points, which makes all the difference. If you need a kicker, you can do worse than Piñeiro.
Of course, the wild card is how Mac Jones will do. He performed well in the preseason, but the regular season is a different animal. Still, expect plenty of kicking opportunities. The odds seem quite low that adding Piñeiro would be a dud.
Eddy Piñeiro fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season
Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were clearly out of patience with Jake Moody, but it isn't clear if that extends to the kicking position in general. If Shanahan/Lynch is out of patience with the position, anticipate Piñeiro's run to be short. However, if they view this as a long-term play, fantasy football managers have nothing to worry about.
With Brock Purdy now out of the lineup potentially for more than a month, per a September 11 report by Ian Rapoport on GMFB, backup Mac Jones might find himself settling for field goals more often, which is good news for Piñeiro. Of course, one miss could send him packing, which means there is a risk over the short-term future. If he lasts a full month, he will probably be set up nicely to finish the campaign.
Is Eddy Piñeiro a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?
Piñeiro is a risky addition, but most fantasy leagues neglect the kicking position more than any other. If Piñeiro doesn't work out, there is a high chance of a solid rebound, especially this early in the year. If you're a fan of the San Francisco 49ers and want someone on the team, you can do worse than Piñeiro.
Piñeiro is a decent choice overall with very little downside, even if it doesn't work out with Kyle Shanahan. No matter what, he appears to be the guy for Week 2, so if managers are in desperate need of a one-week fix, Eddy Piñeiro is worthy of a shot. Those who have a kicker with a Week 5 bye might also want to pick him up so they have someone ready.
