Edgerrin Cooper scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Texas A&M LB

Edgerrin Cooper wasn’t satisfied with his performance during the 2024 NFL Combine. He tweeted after going through the drills and interview in Indianapolis:

“Give me till pro day, going to do a little tweaking and have this number fixed😎 heck of a experience! Thank you everyone for the support!!!!”

It’s not that he didn’t perform well in front of NFL scouts and front-office personnel. Completing the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds, the second-fastest time among linebackers, caught everyone’s attention. Adding to that impressive feat, Cooper had a 34.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-10-inch broad jump.

If this isn’t the best he can do, his ceiling is scary for opposing teams. While he is already an excellent player, his upside makes him a highly-valued prospect leading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Edgerrin Cooper scouting report

ESPN named Edgerrin Cooper into their list of the Top 100 college football players, ranking at number 23. While the Aggies limped to a 7-6 finish last season, Cooper was a dominating force on defense, tallying career-highs in tackles (83), sacks (8), and forced fumbles (2). Those numbers earned him 2023 First Team All-SEC and Consensus All-American honors.

His speed allows him to react quickly to whatever play the offense is running. If it’s a pass play, he can cover much ground to close the gap with a receiver or guard a wide zone.

If it’s a rushing play, Cooper can plug the gap or evade lead blockers to reach the running back. He’s a reliable defender, even if he has to dash to the sideline. The Aggies used his quickness during occasional blitzes, while his long arms gave him an edge in tackling opponents.

His thin frame and eagerness to tackle could work against him. Likewise, his intelligence during zone coverage, especially as a QB spy, needs work. But those are the aspects of his impressive game he can work on.

Edgerrin Cooper landing spots

Cooper could be a second or third-rounder in the 2024 NFL Draft. He provides fantastic value if he somehow slips into Day 3. His ability to fly all over the field is what these three teams are looking for.

#1 – Las Vegas Raiders

In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, it’s paramount to have linebackers who can pressure them or make them think twice about throwing in the middle of the field. Edgerrin Cooper’s skill set can help stabilize the Raiders’ defense against short and intermediate passes.

#2 – Los Angeles Rams

The Rams could use more playmakers at linebacker, especially if they will go against Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and whoever the Arizona Cardinals draft at number four (assuming he’s a wide receiver). Edgerrin Cooper could help a defensive unit that generated only 41 sacks last season, tied for eighth-worst in the league.

#3 – Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles’ pass defense was a massive disappointment, ranking 31st in passing yards allowed (252.7) in 2023. Worst yet, they could lose Zach Cunningham, Shaquille Leonard, Nicholas Morrow, and Shaun Bradley in free agency. Edgerrin Cooper can take one of the spots vacated by those linebackers and help stabilize the middle part of their defense.