Elic Ayomanor vs. Justin Jefferson 40 time: Which WR comes out on top?

Elic Ayomanor and Justin Jefferson both thrived at the collegiate level. Ayomanor regularly put defenses in a blender during his time with the Stanford Cardinal, while Justin Jefferson was a walking highlight reel for the LSU Tigers.

Both Ayomanor and Jefferson's game revolved around accelerating past defensive backs to score game-changing touchdowns. With that in mind, let's look at which wide receiver comes out on top in a test of speed.

Elic Ayomanor completed the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds at the 2025 NFL Combine. The Stanford product earned an invite to the combine after a stellar two-year run with the Cardinal. Ayomanor also participated in the 10-yard split completing the event in 1.58 seconds. He then took part in the vertical and broad jumps, reaching 38.5’’ and 10’ 7’’ respectively in these events.

Justin Jefferson completed the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the 2020 NFL Combine. He earned an invite to the combine after starring in LSU's National Championship-winning side of 2019.

Jefferson also participated in the 10-yard split completing the event in 1.54 seconds. He then took part in the vertical and broad jumps. He reached 37.5’’ and 10’ 6’’ respectively in these events.

Justin Jefferson is the faster wide receiver in this contest between him and Elic Ayomanor, finishing a mere .01 faster than the Stanford product.

Elic Ayomanor and Justin Jefferson's similar combine stats paint an interesting picture

While Justin Jefferson was a mid-first-round pick (No. 22), Elic Ayomanor is touted to be taken in the early second round. Jefferson has certainly proved himself to be among the best receivers in the NFL as shown by his $140 million contract, and Ayomanor's combine stats paint an interesting picture.

Both Jefferson and Ayomanor recorded similar 40-yard dashes, 10-yard splits, vertical jumps, and broad jumps. Ayomanor measured slightly taller and heavier when compared to the LSU icon, something that could give him an edge in contested catch situations.

Jefferson has been a sensation since entering the league in the 2020 NFL draft. He's a two-time first-team All-Pro selection, two-time second-team All-Pro selection, four-time Pro Bowler, the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year, and the holder of numerous NFL records despite playing in just five seasons as a pro.

With that in mind, scouts might want to take a closer look at Elic Ayomanor. If his measurements and performances are that close to Jefferson, then there's a reason to take a flier on the Stanford product.

