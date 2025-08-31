Elijah Moore Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Bills WR worth picking after moving to Buffalo?

Elijah Moore will enter his third different NFL team in just five seasons, and while he has established himself as a depth player, the expected breakout for his career did not happen with the New York Jets or the Cleveland Browns.
Now, he's a part of the Buffalo Bills, joining Josh Allen's team as they look to push for the AFC and finally dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Moore is unlikely to be a starter for the team in Week 1, but this could change based on his performances throughout the season.
Let's see what his value could be for fantasy football.
Should you draft Bills WR Elijah Moore in 2025?
The wide receiver group is not a strength for Buffalo. Since Stefon Diggs joined the team, they have not had an established No. 1 receiver. Despite good performances from Khalil Shakir and the addition of Keon Coleman via draft, this is a problematic position on the roster.
Moore will likely be the first wide receiver to come off the bench. If he manages to produce well, he has a good chance of taking over the third starting spot from Joshua Palmer.
Elijah Moore's fantasy outlook in 2025
Things are not looking good for the receiver in fantasy football. Fantasy Pros projects him to finish the season with just 159 receiving yards, which would make him a no-go for any fantasy team.
He's considered wide receiver No. 96 in fantasy football rankings. His projections are so low that he does not even have an ADP ranking, since he's extremely likely to go undrafted in all fantasy leagues.
Is Elijah Moore a good pick in fantasy football this year?
Even in late rounds, you should not consider the possibility of adding him. He will not have enough volume to merit a roster spot unless something drastically changes throughout the season, such as an injury to any of the starters.
There are many players with bigger reasons to take a flyer on. Avoid Elijah Moore on your team as much as you can.
Where should you draft Elijah Moore this year?
You should not draft him in 2025 and just monitor him around the waiver wire. There are better options to fill your roster at the start of the year.
Unless he has a monster game and his snap count improves after, he's unlikely to be a difference maker for the Bills in 2025.
